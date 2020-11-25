Three weeks ago, Conway headed to Bryant for a share of the 7A Central Conference title.
Forty-eight minutes later, the Wampus Cats were on the receiving end of a 70-33 thumping at the hands of the undefeated Hornets.
This week, Conway will once again enter Saline County with a different title in mind, the 7A State title.
After that loss to Bryant, the Wampus Cats entered the 7A Playoffs with aspirations of getting that loss back as it mowed through the competition.
One week removed from giving up 70 points, Conway put up 66 against Springdale in the opening round of the playoffs.
The following week, the Wampus Cats bypassed Little Rock Central at home in a 49-21 win.
Once again, the connection between seniors quarterback Ben Weese and wide receiver Bryce Bohannon was on display as the two connected for a pair of touchdowns against Central for 60 yards.
Bohannon has provided a steady, confident target for Weese as the two have connected 17 times in the end zone.
On the season, Weese has completed 226 of 371 passes for 3,559 yards, 41 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Senior running back Jamaal Bethune also notched a pair of rushing touchdowns in the win, bringing his total to 12 on the season.
His touchdown runs of 75 and 31 yards helped push him over the 1,000-yard mark this season as he now has 1,116 yards rushing.
It hasn’t only been those three that have contributed, which is a big reason why Conway has averaged 41.1 points per game this season.
Junior running back Manny Smith has caught eight touchdowns, while rushing for another, senior wide receivers Micah Mosby and Dylan Silverman Barnes have caught five and four touchdown passes.
Sophomore running back Jamarion Carr has totaled seven touchdowns on the season — four rushing, three receiving.
Defensively, Conway is holding opponents to an average of 34.2 points per game this season.
It will indeed have its work cut out as the Hornets average 50 points per game in their undefeated season.
Bryant currently has a 28-game winning streak alive, dating back to a Nov. 2, 2018, win over Conway.
In the previous meeting between the two schools, the Hornets didn’t invoke the sportsmanship rule until the fourth quarter.
In the playoffs, Bryant beat Rogers Heritage 34-7 and then beat Har-Ber 48-22 to get to a rematch with Conway.
A chance at a state title is on the line as the winner of this game will move on to face the winner of North Little Rock and Cabot on Dec. 5 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
This week, however, Hooten’s has Bryant as a 21-point favorite at home.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Y107 as well as Conway Corp Channel 5 and the Conway Corp YouTube channel of the same name.
