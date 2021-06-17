Conway is set, this weekend, to host the Arkansas USSSA All-Star State Championships for youth baseball across three different venues.
The two-day event will feature teams from all-star teams across the state for ages 6 to 15 competing at Conway Station, City of Colleges Park and Curtis Walker Park.
This weekend’s games will begin with each team playing two games during pool play.
Then, those teams will be seeded into a bracket for Sunday to decide state champions at each age level.
Ten teams are featured in the age 6 T-ball group as Benton, Bryant, Cabot, Hamburg, Monticello, Ozark, Star City, Vilonia All-Stars, Vilonia Eagles and Wynne will vy for the right for state championship.
These teams will compete at Conway Station Field, starting at 9 a.m.
Seven teams represent the age 6 coach pitch all-star division as Conway All-Stars, Conway Bombers, LHO All-Stars, Nashville, Searcy, Sheridan and Vilonia Naturals will compete this weekend.
These teams will also play at Conway Station Field with games starting at 9 a.m.
The age 7 pool will feature Wynne, Sheridan, Greenbrier and LHO all-star teams with play beginning at 2:20 p.m. at Conway Station.
The 8-year-old division will feature the second largest group as 19 teams are participating this weekend.
Participating teams are Wynne, Searcy, Cabot, Russellville, Bryant, Crossett, DeWitt, Fayetteville, Hamburg, Heber Springs, Hope, Lake Hamilton, Monticello, Nashville, Ozark, Sheridan, Star City, SWARK and Vilonia.
These teams will begin pool play at 9 a.m. Saturday at Conway Station.
The largest group will feature two 9-year-old teams as well as 23 10-year-old teams.
The two 9-year-old teams, Wynne and Fayetteville, will be paired with 10-year-old teams for pool play, but will split into bracket play Sunday.
The 23 teams participating in the age 10 pool play and bracket are Wynne, Sheridan, Warren, Nashville, LHO, Bryant, Cabot, Conway, Crossett, Delta Outlaw, Fayetteville, Greenbrier, Hamburg, Hope, Maumelle, Monticello, Murfreesboro, Ozark, Searcy, Springdale, Star City, Vilonia and Woodlawn.
These teams will compete at 10 a.m. Saturday at City of Colleges Park.
Four 11-year-old teams enter the weekend with Monticello, Wynne, Greenbrier and Sheridan competing this weekend at 11 a.m. Saturday at Conway Station.
The 12-year-old group will feature 14 teams, which includes Monticello, Wynne, Conway, Hope, Bryant, DeWitt, Fayetteville, Fordyce, Heber Springs, LHO, Nashville, Searcy, Sheridan and Star City.
These teams begin pool play at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Conway Station.
Five 14-year-old teams compete this weekend with Monticello, Wynne, Searcy, Star City and Warren beginning pool play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Conway Station.
Four teams will compete at the 15-year-old level with Cabot, Conway, Searcy and Vilonia beginning pool play at 10 a.m. Saturday at Curtis Walker Park.
Event organizer Jeremy Mahan said this tournament as well as others are a big revenue generator for the city.
“Normally in Conway, I have 1,000 to 1,500 teams competing a year and these tournaments help fill up hotels and restaurants around town,” he said. “This is a huge winning event for Conway.”
Mahan said this tournament brings more than mom and dad to watch their kids.
“This is special because many get involved for the kids,” he said. “It’s not just mom and dads, but aunts, uncles, grandparents. All family comes.”
For times for this weekend’s pool play and tournaments, visit https://www.usssa.com/baseball/event_home/?divisionID=2215554.
