This weekend, Conway will once again be flooded with youth baseball as 89 teams will compete in the Arkansas USSSA Global World Series across four venues.
Those venues are City of Colleges Park, Conway Station, Curtis Walker Field and Don Owen.
Teams competing will range from ages 9 to 14 with the 12-year old group boasting the largest field of teams at 28.
Much like previous USSSA tournaments in Conway, the city is likely to see this tournament as a cash cow as hotels are booked up and restaurants will be filled this weekend.
Also, much like last month’s USSSA All-Star Games, this weekend’s contests will feature pool play Thursday to determine seeding, while teams will then be broken into tournament play to determine champions for each group and bracket.
Teams in the 9-year-old and under grouping are: HitStix Legends, Arkansas Astros, Complete Game Arkansas, Central Arkansas Cubs, FieldHouse Closers Wyrick, S.H. Bears2030, Arkansas Natural - EAP, Little Rock Boom, Midwest Mavericks (out of Missouri) and Tri City Stars.
Pool play begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and continues Friday for the 9 and under group at the City of Colleges Park.
Tournament play for this age group begins at 8 a.m. Saturday with seeds 1-5 in one bracket and seeds 6-10 in a separate bracket.
Teams in the 10-year-old grouping are: Sherwood Tribe, AR Young Guns, Applied Velocity Storm, AR Braves, Ricemen, MMW - Victus National (out of Missouri) and Arkansas Chosen Few 10U.
Pool play begins Thursday at 8 a.m. and continues Friday at City of Colleges Park, while tournament play begins Saturday.
Teams in the 11-year-old grouping are: Arkansas EXPRESS, Rawlings Arkansas Prospects-Menard, NWA Prospects Black, Lonoke Dirt Hogz, FieldHouse Cats, Powerhouse 11s, Twin City Captains - Antee (out of Louisiana), Benton Renegades, Red Rivers Roughnecks, The Outsiders, Arkansas Warriors, Enid Vipers (out of Oklahoma), The Spartan Baseball Academy 11U, Next Level 11u (out of Oklahoma) and MMW - Victus National (out of Missouri).
Pool play begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Conway Station Field and continues Friday.
Tournament play begins Saturday with seeds 1-8 grouped together, while seeds 9-15 play against each other.
The 12-year-old grouping is the largest and features teams: Arkansas Expos, Powerhouse KAOS, Perfect Timing Red 12u, Southwest Athletics, Bandits 12, 3D Raptors, Rawlings AR Prospects Williams, Fieldhouse Thunder, SWMO Wolves (out of Missouri), Arkansas Vipers, Arkansas Performance 12U, Arkansas Gators, Prospects Wofford, MBA - White, Perfect Timing Blue 12, Proformance Expos, Prospects Murray, 12U TC Thunder, 817 Sports LLC - Patriots (out of Texas), MBA Blue, Midwest Mavericks (out of Missouri), MMW - Victus National (out of Missouri), AV Revolution 12, Patriots Baseball-Sanford, MMW - Victus American (out of Missouri), The Spartan Baseball Academy 12U, Pine Bluff Hustle Hard, Delta Swarm.
Pool play begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and continues Friday at Conway Station, while tournament play begins Saturday.
Seeds 1-7 will be grouped together, while seeds 8-14 are together, seeds 15-21 are grouped together and seeds 22-28 are grouped together.
The 13-year-old group is the second largest with 22 teams, and those teams are; Arkansas Performance 12U, Proformance Sticks 2026, Maumelle Bulldogs, Proformance Velocity, ARKANSAS ELITE, Oklahoma Legacy (out of Oklahoma), Morrilton Devils Dogs 13u, Outlaws, FieldHouse Aces, The Spartan Baseball Academy, I’m With Miller, Diamond Kings, Legacy Mosoko, Arkansas Select - Navy, Diamond Cats, Blue Sox, MMW - Victus National (out of Missouri), Tribe Baseball 13u Brown (out of Missouri), Bad Company Baseball 2026 (out of Oklahoma) Perfect Timing Red, The DAWGS (out of Oklahoma) and 13u Knights Blue (out of Missouri).
Pool play begins at 8 a.m. Thursday at Don Owen and continues Friday with tournament play beginning Saturday.
Seeds 1-8 will be featured in one bracket, while seeds 9-15 will be grouped in another and 16-22 will be grouped for the final bracket.
Seven teams will compete in the 14-year-old bracket and those teams are: Rocktown Warriors 14U, Arkansas Thunder, Fieldhouse Adrenaline, Benton Panthers, Arkansas EXPRESS, The Spartan Baseball Academy 14U and Arkansas Rebels.
Pool play begins at 8 a.m. Thursday and continues Friday at Conway Station.
Tournament play begins Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.