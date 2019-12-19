Conway High School will be buzzing this weekend with several of the state’s top recruits with 17 teams coming in for the annual Bank OZK/John Stanton Classic.
The event will feature the 17 teams playing at both Buzz Bolding Arena and Conway High School’s old gym.
Among those 17 teams, 15 student-athletes are ranked in arkansasbasketballrankings.com Boys Fab 40 list.
Those boys basketball players are: Sylvan Hills’ Nick Smith Jr. (No. 6 ranking) and Jaaron Harriott (No. 34), Springdale Har-Ber’s Lawson Jenkins (No. 39), Conway’s Caleb London (No. 9), Fayetteville’s Tamari Releford (No. 20) and Corry Williams Jr. (No. 29), Fort Smith Northside’s Jaylin Williams (No. 1), West Memphis’ Chris Moore (No. 2) and Jordan Mitchell (No. 28), Watson Chapel’s Jordan Tillmon (No. 26), Hot Springs’ Caleb Campbell (No. 23) and Jabari West (No. 24), Bryant’s Camren Hunter-Vincent (No. 12) and Treylon Payne (No. 17) and Izard County’s Justus Cooper (No. 15).
The two-day event gets started Friday at 4 p.m. with a battle between Bentonville West versus Bentonville West, followed by Sylvan Hills versus Har-Ber at 5:30 p.m.
Little Rock McClellan and Little Rock Catholic will face off at 6 p.m. in Conway’s old gym, while Conway and Fayetteville will begin play at 7 p.m. in Buzz Bolding Arena.
Perhaps the highlight of the event will be Friday’s 8:30 p.m. matchup between Fort Smith Northside and West Memphis as the state’s No. 1 recruit, who has committed to the University of Arkansas, Jaylin Williams and the Northside Grizzlies will take on the state’s No. 2 recruit Chris Moore, who committed to Auburn, and the West Memphis Blue Devils.
On Saturday, play begins at 11 a.m. between Fayetteville versus McClellan, followed by Bentonville West versus Watson Chapel at 12:30 p.m.
Those games will be followed by Har-Ber versus Cabot at 2 p.m. with Conway and Sylvan Hills squaring off at 3:30 p.m.
North Little Rock and Hot Springs play at 5 p.m., while Bryant and Izard County round out the event at 6:30 p.m.
All games will be played at Buzz Bolding Arena with the exception of the Little Rock McClellan and Little Rock Catholic game at 6 p.m. Friday.
