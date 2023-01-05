x

Conway's Savannah Scott looks to score against Little Rock Parkview earlier this season.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

In the biggest game of the season to date, Conway will host North Little Rock for girls and boys tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena.

The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are ranked 14th nationally by ESPN and No. 1 in the state by the Arkansas Sports Media poll. They enter the game with a record of 14-2 and 1-0 in the 6A-Central. North Little Rock is ranked second in the state. The Lady Charging Wildcats are the defending Class 6A state champions. They enter the game at 16-2.

