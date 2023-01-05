In the biggest game of the season to date, Conway will host North Little Rock for girls and boys tonight at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats are ranked 14th nationally by ESPN and No. 1 in the state by the Arkansas Sports Media poll. They enter the game with a record of 14-2 and 1-0 in the 6A-Central. North Little Rock is ranked second in the state. The Lady Charging Wildcats are the defending Class 6A state champions. They enter the game at 16-2.
“They are a great team,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “They are well coached. We have a rich rivalry. Last year, we beat them twice to win the conference. They are going to be after us. They have the talent to beat us. If we don’t come ready to play, we’ll get beat. I do think it will be a good game, a good environment. We’re excited about it. It’s why we work and do what we do.
“If you don’t have anything to do on Friday at 6 o’clock, it will be a good time to show up at the arena.”
A year ago, Conway swept North Little Rock, winning 76-63 at North Little Rock and 73-66 at Buzz Bolding Arena.
Conway enters the boys game at 12-5. North Little Rock is 11-4 overall, ranked fifth in the state. They are the defending state champions.
Other matchups
•Quitman hosts Izard County Consolidated. The Bulldogs are 3-12 while the Lady Bulldogs are 13-2. The Quitman girls are ranked second in Class 2A by the Arkansas Sports Media.
•Conway Christian plays at Jacksonville Lighthouse Academy. The Eagles are 4-3. The Lady Eagles are 13-5 and ranked third in Class 2A.
•Conway St. Joseph hosts Poyen. The Bulldogs are 4-8 on the season. The Lady. Bulldogs are 3-9.
•Greenbrier hosts Van Buren. The Panthers are 6-8 on the season while the Lady Panthers are 4-10.
•Mayflower plays at Central Arkansas Christian. The Golden Eagles are 4-9 while the Lady Golden Eagles are 4-6.
•Mt. Vernon-Enola hosts South Side Bee Branch. The Warhawks are 10-12 on the season. The Lady Warhawks are ranked No. 1 in Class 2A and are 21-3 on the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.