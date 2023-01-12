For the first time in six years, the volleyball tournament in the state’s largest classification will be held at Buzz Bolding Arena in 2023.
Conway High School won the bid to host the Class 6A state tournament this October. The bids for the spring sports and fall sports were announced by the Arkansas Activities Association on Wednesday.
The last time Conway hosted the state tournament was the 2017 Class 7A state tournament.
“I appreciate our athletic department for agreeing to host the 6A state tournament,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “It is a lot of work, but it sure will be nice to play in Buzz Bolding Arena and not have to travel. The girls are excited about having state on our campus and their home court.
“We hope to do a great job and provide a great atmosphere for some great volleyball here in Conway.”
Rogers Heritage High School hosted the state volleyball tournament last year.
The University of Central Arkansas will host the baseball, softball and soccer state finals this season after it being played the last two years at Benton High School. The baseball finals will be played at Bear Stadium. The softball finals will be played at Farris Field while the soccer finals will be played at Estes Stadium.
BASKETBALL
State Tournaments
Class 1A – County Line @ Ozark
Regional Tournaments
North – Buffalo Island Central
Region 1 – The New School & Ozark Catholic
Region 4 – Lafayette County
BASEBALL
State Tournaments
Regional Tournaments
Region 1 – Valley Springs
Region 2 – West Side Greers Ferry
SOFTBALL
State Tournaments
Regional Tournaments
Region 1 – Valley Springs
Region 2 – West Side Greers Ferry
SOCCER
State Tournaments
Class 6A – Fort Smith Southside
Class 4A – Joe T. Robinson
Weekend of Champions
TRACK AND FIELD
State Meets
Class 6A – Fort Smith Southside
Meet of Champs
Decathlon/Heptathlon
Cross Country
VOLLEYBALL
State Tournaments
Class 4A – Shiloh Christian
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.