For the first time in six years, the volleyball tournament in the state’s largest classification will be held at Buzz Bolding Arena in 2023.

Conway High School won the bid to host the Class 6A state tournament this October. The bids for the spring sports and fall sports were announced by the Arkansas Activities Association on Wednesday.

