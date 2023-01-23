Conway’s 6A-Central matchups with Jonesboro tonight have been moved up because of the chance of inclement weather.
No junior varsity game will be played. The varsity girls game will start at 5:15 p.m. in Buzz Bolding Arena. The boys game will follow.
