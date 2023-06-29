The Conway American Legion baseball team edged Russellville 5-2 on Tuesday night.
With the win, Conway improves to 10-4 on the season.
Conway’s pitching duo of Hunter Alexander and Luke Carner combined for only one earned run. Alexander gave up four hits while striking out six in five innings of work. Carner gave up three hits while striking out 10 in four innings of work.
After two scoreless innings, Conway broke out with two runs in the top of the third. Blake Kordsmeier singled and scored when Miles Miller reached on an error. Miller scored when C Zachary grounded into a double play.
Conway added a run in the top of the fourth to lead 3-0. Carter Alexander led off with a triple and scored on a single by Clay Fisher.
Russellville scored its first run in the bottom of the fourth to make the score 3-1. Conway scored twice in the top of the fifth to lead 5-1. Miller scored on a sacrifice fly by Carner. Tucker Satterfield then scored when Fisher was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
Russellville’s final run came in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Conway finished with eight hits. Miller was 3 or 5 with an RBI. Fisher was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Also getting hits were Satterfield, Carter Alexander and Kordsmeier.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
