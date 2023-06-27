x

Conway linebacker Wade Simpson of the East squad watches as the West is set to run a play. Simpson was named the All-Star Game outstanding defensive player Saturday night at Estes Stadium in Conway.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

Even though he was a late addition to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, Conway’s Wade Simpson took full advantage.

Simpson was named the game’s outstanding defensive player in the East’s 37-34 loss to the West on Saturday at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

