Even though he was a late addition to the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Football Game, Conway’s Wade Simpson took full advantage.
Simpson was named the game’s outstanding defensive player in the East’s 37-34 loss to the West on Saturday at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.
Simpson had four tackles, including three solo tackles and a tackle for a loss, and an interception that he returned for 11 yards.
“It feels great to represent my school one last time before going to college,” Simpson said. “During practice, our coach mentioned there would be a defensive award given, and I had a feeling that the work I put in all summer would pay off and lead to something good.”
Simpson started playing flag football young then moved up to Optimist football and played for the Saints.
“So I’ve played for almost 12 straight years,” he said.
Simpson helped Conway to Class 7A state semifinals a year ago.
“I loved playing for the Cats,” he said. “I learned core values to use on and off the field.”
Simpson also ran track for the Wampus Cats.
“I ran the 110 and 300 hurdles in track and a little bit of long and high jump,” he said.
Simpson will attend Ouachita Baptist University this coming year and will play football for the Tigers, who are the defending Great American Conference champions.
