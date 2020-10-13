With Conway and Cabot matching up last Friday, there was a chance the Wampus Cats could leapfrog the Panthers in the Arkansas Sports Media top 10 overall poll and the Class 7A poll.
Going up 21-0 at halftime on the road in Cabot, it looked as though Conway would cruise to an easy victory.
However, the Panthers flipped a switch and outscored the Wampus Cats 28-10 in the third quarter, heading into the fourth with Conway holding onto a 31-28 lead.
The teams traded leads through the first half of fourth until the Wampus Cats scored on a pick six.
However, the play was called back on a penalty.
Conway got in the end zone again, but was called back due to another penalty.
The Wampus Cats finally scored a touchdown that wasn’t called back to take a 10-point lead.
Cabot scored another touchdown with 1:54 left in the game to make it a three-point game.
Conway kept Cabot off the board in the final two minutes to preserve the win.
That win allowed the Wampus Cats to leapfrog the Panthers in both the overall and 7A polls.
Conway previously sat behind Cabot in seventh place in the overall and fifth in the 7A polls, but flipped spaces in those polls.
Conway now holds sixth place in the overall poll and fourth in the 7A poll.
Conway plays Fort Smith Northside at home Friday.
