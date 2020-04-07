Though not the ideal way to become state champions, the Conway Wampus Cats boys basketball team now holds that honor.
After Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced students and school staff would not be returning to schools to finish out the 2019-20 academic school year, the Arkansas Activities Association announced it would cancel the remainder of the basketball state finals.
In canceling the state finals, the AAA also announced that all teams from classes 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A that qualified for their respective state finals will be crowned champions.
“It was a great disappointment that we announce the decision to cancel the remaining state basketball championship game,” AAA executive director Lance Taylor said in a news release. “We certainly sympathize with these students, coaches and fans who are being impacted but the health and safety of the students we service is our top priority.”
By canceling the state finals, both Conway and Little Rock Central were crowned state champions.
“I could not be prouder of this group of young men,” Longing said. “A great group of kids to coach, and even though the season didn’t end as expected, the Wampus Cats are 6A state champions. Go Cats.”
The two teams were set to match up for the third time this season with both teams looking to end lengthy title droughts.
For Conway, it had been since 2010 since the school could claim it was the top team in the state, while Central had not won the state title since 1999.
However, both teams’ dream to hoist the championship trophy was effectively put on hold when the AAA announced March 12 it would postpone the remaining state championship games.
The move left eight teams waiting for their chance to get back on the hardwood and play out the final games of the season.
The same day, the AAA announced it would suspend all spring sports competition through March 30.
The chance to play the remaining state finals games became more unlikely as the dead period AAA announced that would take effect March 17 was extended to April 17.
With Hutchinson’s decision to keep students and school staff out through the remainder of the academic calendar, the decision to forgo the state finals was an easy one.
“The AAA strongly supports Gov. Hutchinson, Secretary of Education Johnny Key and Security of Health Dr. Nate Smith in their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the AAA release said. “We are extremely fortunate in Arkansas to have these exemplary leaders providing guidance and care to all Arkansas. We must all come together to stop the spread.”
Five Conway seniors – Caleb London, Trey Tull, Lucas Foster, Xavier Robinson and Chase Boyd – played their final game as a Wampus Cat on March 7 when Conway beat the West’s second seeded Fayetteville Bulldogs 55-48 in the semifinals.
Both London, who is committed to Arkansas State, and Tull echoed each other on Twitter, saying “I’m a state champion.”
For Conway, the road wasn’t always easy.
Starting the season 13-2 in nonconference play, including a 67-59 loss to Fayetteville on Dec. 20, 2019, didn’t bode well for conference play where the Wampus Cats went 8-6.
Two of those six losses came at the hands of the Central Tigers.
Sitting in position to have a shot at the second seed in the 6A Central, Conway fell to Bryant in the final game of the regular season and slipped to the fifth seed.
However, seeding didn’t matter to Conway once the playoffs started as it beat the West’s fourth seeded Bentonville Tigers.
Then, the Wampus Cats beat North Little Rock, a team it had failed to beat in two regular season matchups, by 15 to reach the semifinals game against Fayetteville.
While, we’ll never know who would hoist the state championship, both teams earned their way into the finals and a share of the championship.
