The regular season has wrapped for the Conway Wampus Cats baseball team, who locked up the Conference 6A Central second seed with a 18-8 win over Bryant on Friday at Wampus Cat Field.
Heading into Friday’s game, the Hornets (14-13, 7-7 6A Central) were riding a five-game winning streak with wins over Little Rock Central, Little Rock Southwest, Sheridan, Cabot and North Little Rock.
Looking to ride that momentum, Bryant made the trip north to take on rival Conway (16-9, 11-3 6A Central).
Unfortunately for both sides, the pitching was hard to come by as both offenses featured hot bats throughout the evening.
Conway struck first with Logan French and Austin Rainey reaching with back-to-back singles.
The pair soon came around to score to give Rainey a two-run cushion on the mound.
That lead, however, quickly evaporated as Colby Morrow launched a home run to right center field to get Bryant on the board.
Lawson Speer then doubled to center field two batters later and then came around to score when Jordan Knox singled to left, tying the game at two.
Conway then jumped out to a commanding lead, sending 12 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs in the inning on four singles, three walks and a balk, to take a 9-2 lead heading into the third.
In the top of the third, the Hornets began to attempt to chip away at the large Wampus Cat lead, plating three runs on one hit, four walks and one hit batter.
The bases-loaded scoring threat was ended when Knox grounded into a fielder’s choice at short.
Conway was then sat down quietly in the bottom of the third as was Bryant in the top of the fourth.
The Wampus Cats were back on the board in the bottom of the fourth, scoring five on four hits and one walk.
Zach Szuba led off the inning with a double to left field after Conner Cunningham flew out to right to lead off the inning.
Two batters later, Will Thompson launched a two-run home run over the left field wall in just his seventh at bat this season.
Sam Gregg walked and then French doubled to bring Gregg home and then Rainey blasted a two-run shot over the left center field fence for the fight and final run of the inning.
With the five-run inning, Conway took a 14-5 lead heading into the top of the fifth.
Bryant plated a run and then held the Wampus Cats offense without a run in the fifth inning before the Hornets scored another pair, giving them eight runs in the game.
Leading 14-8 in the bottom of the sixth, Conway looked to put the game further out of reach.
But, the Wampus Cats ended the game in a run rule with each of the first four batters of the inning scoring.
Gregg led the inning off with a walk, followed by a single by French.
Rainey doubled to left to bring home both Gregg and French before Tucker Satterfield doubled to bring in another run.
The game ended when Satterfield scored on a passed ball, giving Conway an 18-8 win.
Throughout the game, Bryant used five pitchers while Conway used four.
Both teams will now head to the 6A Conference State Championship, which begins play May 12.
