After a 49-28 blowout of 6A Jonesboro, the Conway Wampus Cats have moved up into a sixth-place tie and fourth place in the 7A top 5.
Conway previously dropped from fifth in the overall poll, but dropped down to eighth after a 47-21 loss to No. 2 Bentonville.
But, with a common opponent between Cabot and Conway in Jonesboro, it seems voters have given a slight edge to the Wampus Cats in the 7A top 5 and a tie with Cabot in the overall poll.
Both Cabot and Conway went into Jonesboro and left with wins, but Cabot only had a four-point win over the Hurricane, while the Wampus Cats left with a 21-point win.
Conway and Cabot face off Oct. 9 in Cabot, while Conway plays Little Rock Southwest on the road Friday.
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending September 12. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (28);2-0;280;1
2. Bentonville;2-0;232;2
3. North Little Rock;2-0;225;3
4. Greenwood;2-0;174;4
5. Pulaski Academy;2-0;148;5
6. Cabot;3-0;104;7
(tie) Conway;2-1;104;8
8. Bentonville West;2-1;70;9
9. Benton;1-166;10
10. Joe T. Robinson;2-1;45;NR
Others receiving votes: Wynne 20, LR Christian 18, Lake Hamilton 14, Camden Fairview 10, Fayetteville 6, Arkadelphia 5, Jonesboro 5, LR Parkview 4, Harding Academy 3, FS Northside 2, Springdale Har-Ber 2, Watson Chapel 2, Fordyce 1.
CLASS 7A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (28);2-0;140;1
2. Bentonville;2-0;103;2
3. North Little Rock;2-0;94;3
4. Conway;2-1;37;5
5. Cabot;3-0;32;4
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 12, Fayetteville 1, FS Northside 1.
CLASS 6A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (23);2-0;135;1
2. Benton (5);1-1;98;2
3. Lake Hamilton;2-0;78;3
4. LR Parkview;2-0;52;5
5. Jonesboro;1-2;33;4
Others receiving votes: Pine Bluff 5, Siloam Springs 5, Van Buren 5 West Memphis 5, Searcy 3, Russellville 1.
CLASS 5A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (28);2-0;118;1
2. Wynne;3-0;96;3
3. LR Christian;2-1;51;2
4. Texarkana;0-0;39;NR
5. Harrison;2-1;37;4
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 22, Camden Fairview 17, White Hall 9, Maumelle 7, Watson Chapel 2.
CLASS 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (24);2-1;132;1
2. Arkadelphia (3);3-0;89;2
3. Nashville (1);2-1;73;3
4. Shiloh Christian;2-0;66;4
5. Pocahontas;3-0;20;5
(tie) Stuttgart;2-0;20;NR
Others receiving votes: Ozark 11, Rivercrest 5, Crossett 2, Warren 2, Ashdown 1, Lonoke 1.
CLASS 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Harding Academy (23);2-0;135;1
2. Prescott (4);2-0;103;2
3. Newport;3-0;80;3
4. Booneville;2-0;40;4
5. Rison (1);1-1;22;5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 20, Osceola 12, McGehee 9, Camden Harmony Grove 2, Salem 1.
CLASS 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Fordyce (24);2-0;136;1
2. Junction City (3);2-1;106;2
3. Gurdon;1-1;77;3
4. Des Arc (1);2-0;58;4
5. Magnet Cove;2-1;22;5
Others receiving votes: Clarendon 5, Hazen 5, Poyen 5, McCrory 3, Foreman 2, Bigelow 1.
