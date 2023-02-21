x

Conway's Kaidyn Beckwith gets instructions from Coach Ashley Hutchcraft during the Lady Wampus Cats' win over Little Rock Central last week.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats retained the No. 1 overall ranking in the Arkansas Sports Media girls basketball poll.

Conway, which clinched the top seed from the 6A-Central with a win over Jonesboro on Friday, received 13 out of a possible 18 first-place votes. No. 2 Greenwood received three first-place votes, while No. 4 Farmington received one.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.