The Conway Wampus Cats retained the No. 1 overall ranking in the Arkansas Sports Media girls basketball poll.
Conway, which clinched the top seed from the 6A-Central with a win over Jonesboro on Friday, received 13 out of a possible 18 first-place votes. No. 2 Greenwood received three first-place votes, while No. 4 Farmington received one.
In Class 6A, Conway was a unanimous No. 1 team, receiving 17 first-place votes.
Class 2A girls are still being dominated by two Faulkner County teams.
Mt. Vernon-Enola is still No. 1 after winning its district tournament last weekend. The Lady Warhawks are 32-4 on the season. Conway Christian remains No. 2 after beating No. 5 Bigelow in overtime to win its district tournament Friday in England. The Lady Eagles are 26-5.
Vilonia, which played Little Rock Parkview for the conference championship Tuesday night, is ranked fourth in Class 5A. The Lady Eagles are 23-4 on the season.
Log Cabin Democrat sports editor Mark Buffalo is a voter in polls.
Girls
Overall
Others receiving votes: Bentonville, Vilonia, FS Northside, LR Central, Bergman, Paragould, Mammoth Spring.
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: FS Northside, LR Central
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Siloam Springs, LR Christian, Marion, Russellville, LR Parkview
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Clinton
Class 3A
Others receiving votes: Valley Springs, LR Episcopal, Harding Academy
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Quitman, Yellville-Summit, Riverside
Class 1A
Others receiving votes: Kirby, Marked Tree, Rural Special
Boys
Overall
Others receiving votes: Nettleton, Lake Hamilton, Fayetteville, County Line
Class 6A
Others receiving votes: Bentonville, Fayetteville, North Little Rock
Class 5A
Others receiving votes: Greene County Tech
Class 4A
Others receiving votes: Watson Chapel
Class 3A
3. Central Arkansas Christian
Others receiving votes: Osceola, Rose Bud
Class 2A
Others receiving votes: Bigelow, Rector, East Poinsett County.
Class 1A
