The R.J. Thomas-Jay Mattox connection has spanned more than two decades, starting in 1999 as teammates at Conway High School, followed by the Hendrix coaching staff from 2008-12. Both times, they won a conference championship. Now, the duo has teamed up for a third time with the goal of bringing home trophies once again.
Mattox, a former Hendrix outfielders coach and hitting instructor, has been hired to oversee the same positions, Thomas announced as he finalized his staff to begin his second stint as head coach with the Warriors. Mattox, who like Thomas is a Conway native and Conway High School alumnus, will serve as co-hitting instructor alongside infielders coach J.D. Pulfer.
"Jay is a staple of Hendrix baseball, and I am excited to have him back on my staff," Thomas said. "His ability to develop relationships and instill confidence make him a perfect addition to our coaching staff."
Mattox spent nine seasons (2008-16) as a Hendrix assistant, with the first five during Thomas' first run as head coach. The two guided the Warriors to three Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) tournaments, including two appearances in the SCAC Tournament championship game and the 2009 title, the first in program history. Following the 2009 conference tournament championship, Hendrix advanced to the West Regional of the NCAA tournament, its only appearance in the national championship in program history.
"I am very excited and extremely grateful to be back at Hendrix and with Coach Thomas," Mattox said. "Hendrix is a special place, and I cannot wait to watch our guys compete for championships."
In nine seasons with the Warriors, Mattox coached eight All-SCAC and six All-Southern Athletic Association (SAA) outfielders.
Mattox helped develop Collin Radack, the 2014 SAA Player of the Year and consensus All-American who became a 20th round selection in the 2014 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft by the Saint Louis Cardinals. In Hendrix career history, Radack ranks first in at-bats, hits, runs, steals, steal attempts, and triples, second in doubles and starts, tied for second in games played, third in batting average, sixth in RBI and on base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.
Of the top 10 offensive rankings in each category of Hendrix career history, the following number occurred during Mattox's tenure — 10 in games played and starts, nine in at-bats, eight in hits and RBI, seven in runs, doubles and triples, six in walks, five in on base percentage, steals and steal attempts, four in home runs, three in batting average and stolen base percentage and two in slugging percentage.
Of the top 10 offensive rankings in each category of Hendrix single-season history, the following number occurred during Mattox's tenure — 12 in starts, 10 in triples, eight in games played and runs, five in slugging percentage, at-bats and RBI, four in walks, four in home runs, batting average, on base percentage and steals, hits and doubles and three in steal attempts.
Mattox was an outfielder for two seasons (2005-06) at East Carolina after transferring from Chipola (Florida) and LSU.
Mattox earned a Bachelor of Science in communications from East Carolina in 2006.
Mattox was a fourth round pick of the Chicago White Sox in the 2001 MLB Draft but did not sign.
Mattox was a three-year letterman (1999-2001) and all-conference performer and two-time all-state selection for the Wampus Cats.
In three varsity seasons, he batted 0.446 and totaled 20 homers, 104 RBI, 124 hits, 37 doubles, 10 triples and 42 stolen bases. Mattox set program records for hits, doubles and triples.
As a senior, Mattox was named Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year and to the All-America third team.
Mattox was selected to the 2000 Area Code Games All-Star Team.
In 1999, Thomas, a senior, and Mattox, a sophomore, helped pilot Conway to a conference championship. Mattox helped the Wampus Cats repeat in 2000.
Jay and his wife, Sydney (Selby), have one daughter, Remi.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.