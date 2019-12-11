Conway natives Terri Boose and Armando Arrendondo scored big victories as they both won the State Silver Gloves at their classifications.
Terri Boose is a 10-year-old from Conway weighing 70 pounds.
He had his first fight at the State Silver Gloves Tournament and walked away with a second round referee stoppage.
Terri recently trained about six months at Gillespie Boxing.
Armando Arredondo is a 12-year-old from Conway, as well.
He is in the 107-pound division and won via second-round referee stoppage.
Armando has trained at Gillespie Boxing since he was 4 years old.
He had his first fight at age 8 and went on to win multiple national titles and has had about 75 fights, winning the majority of them.
Armando is getting ready for the regionals and National Silver Gloves Tournament.
On his down time he enjoys golfing, plays the guitar and goes to church.
