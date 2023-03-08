The Class 6A state championship game features two teams who are not strangers to each other.
Fellow 6A-Central rivals Conway and North Little Rock tip off Friday at noon for the top prize in the state at Bank OZK Arena in Hot Springs.
Conway has been ranked No. 1 all season by the Arkansas Sports Media. The Lady Wampus Cats are 27-5. North Little Rock is the defending state champion. The Lady Charging Wildcats are also 27-5.
“It’s so hard to beat someone three times in a season,” Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft said. “For us, we haven’t lost to them in a couple of years. They definitely have that part of the mental game on us. I think when you go to Hot Springs, you’re in these games that are going to be very emotional. Obviously, we’re playing a familiar opponent. It’s just about being poised and being ready to rise to the occasion. Make free throws. Make layups. It’s hard to shoot in that arena.
“We’re going to have to be great on defense.”
Hutchcraft said North Little Rock has an edge of being the defending champions.
“They have that on us as well,” she said. “We’re just going to do what we do. Hopefully it goes our way.”
Conway’s Chloe Clardy leads the Lady Wampus Cats in scoring at 19.4 points per game. Savannah Scott is averaging 11 points per game. Emerie Bohanon is averaging 10.6 points per game. Alexis Cox is averaging 10.1 points per game.
Conway has not won a state championship since 2014. That was the first of four consecutive state-title game appearances.
North Little Rock has won five state titles, all under current coach Daryl Fimple.
“Whoever you get to play this time of year is the biggest blessing, especially with as much hard work as our kids put in,” Fimple said. “Getting to play Conway kind of settles something.”
Fimple was referring to Conway getting upset by Little Rock Central in the quarterfinal round while his team went on to win the state title.
“I don’t know if it took some gleam away from last year’s state title,” he said. “It may have put a little more on this year’s title game.
“But, any time you get to play in back-to-back years, it’s pretty amazing.”
North Little Rock has three players who average in double figures in scoring. They are led by guards April Edwards and Jocelyn Tate, who both average 13.2 points per game. Guard Ja’Miya Brown averages 12.6 points per game.
Tickets must be purchased in advance using the following link: https://gofan.co/app/events/938238?schoolId=AR4663.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
