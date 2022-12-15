x

Conway left tackle Aaron Smith (65) blocks for quarterback Donovyn Omolo during action against Bryant. Smith recently committed to play for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

 Mark Buffalo / Log Cabin Democrat

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has committed to Arkansas following a weekend visit to Fayetteville.

Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.

