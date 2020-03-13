Conway Parks and Recreation announced Friday that it will be closing facilities and practices and games to the public through April 12.
Those facilities include: McGee and Don Owen Sports Centers, the Expo/Event Center, Don Owen Complex, Tennis Center, Conway Station Park, City of Colleges Park, Curtis Walker Park, Airport Park and Beaverfork Ballfield.
Conway Parks and Recreation also said all events scheduled up to April 12 in Simon Park and Rogers Plaza are canceled.
