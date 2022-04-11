The Conway Wampus Cats baseball team moved up in the cluttered 6A Central standings with a 9-3 win at home over Little Rock Catholic last Friday.
The two teams were tied with Cabot and North Little Rock for a four-way tie for first place before Friday’s game against Catholic and NLR’s loss to Bryant.
For Conway (10-6, 5-1 6A Central), it was timely hitting and a three-headed attack on the mound that solidified the win.
Senior Austin Rainey got the start against the Rockets (12-5, 4-2 6A Central) on an overcast, cold Friday afternoon.
Rainey allowed a second-inning run that tied the game at one after allowing a lead off walk to senior Luke George.
A Rainey wild pitch allowed George to advance, and then a single up the middle by senior Will Bunda brought George home in the top of the second.
The run tied a run Conway put up earlier when senior Logan French drew a walk to lead off the game. Rainey helped his cause by doubling to right field, bringing French around for the game’s first run in the bottom of the first.
After Catholic scored, Rainey recorded back-to-back outs by striking out senior Kade Cartwright and forcing senior Whit Knisley to fly out to right.
In the bottom half of the second, the Wampus Cats tallied another run, with Parker Prock leading off the inning with a single to left. Prock stole second on a non-throw before junior Cole Glover singled to left, bringing Prock home.
The Conway offense stranded Glover on the bases, and then Prock took over on the mound for Rainey. Rainey’s day on the mound ended with one earned run on one hit and two walks, while striking out three batters.
Prock got three innings on the mound, allowing the final two runs Conway surrendered on the day. One, however, went unearned.
Prock allowed a lead off single to sophomore Brooks Ward in the top of the third.
Ward eventually came around on an error on a throw by Wampus Cats sophomore third baseman Tucker Sutterfield.
The second run Prock allowed came on a home run to center field by senior Cooper McDaniel in the top of the fifth.
Junior Hugh Hill came in to close out the final two innings in relief for the Wampus Cats.
Prock’s day finished giving up two runs, one earned, on three hits and two walks, while striking out five.
Hill allowed one baserunner in his two innings on a walk, but also struck out two.
Meanwhile, the Conway offense broke out in the bottom half of the fifth inning, putting up three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings.
Tied now at 3 Rainey drew a one-out walk before senior Zach Szuba reached on an error.
Prock walked to load the bases and then Glover singled down the third-base line, bringing home Rainey and Szuba.
Prock then scored on a fielder’s choice that allowed junior Conner Cunningham to reach first.
In the bottom of the sixth, French singled to left and then Sutterfield followed with a bunt single.
Junior Samuel Gregg advanced the runners on a sacrifice bunt, which was then followed with a Rainey walk to load the bases.
Szuba was then hit by a pitch to advance all runners and bring French home.
Prock delivered an RBI when he singled to the shortstop. The final run came on a Glover double just left of center.
The next two batters were retired, which led to Hill shutting down the Rockets offense for the win.
Conway will now turn its focus to Bryant with a 5 p.m. start Tuesday on the road.
