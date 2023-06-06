The Conway American Legion baseball team beat Fort Smith 4-3 to win the Katzer Tournament on Sunday in Fort Smith.

The score was tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Will Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Miles Miller with the game-winning run. Miller singled to start the seventh. He went from first to third on a single by Luke Carner.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.