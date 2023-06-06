The Conway American Legion baseball team beat Fort Smith 4-3 to win the Katzer Tournament on Sunday in Fort Smith.
The score was tied 3-3 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. Will Thompson hit a sacrifice fly to center field to score Miles Miller with the game-winning run. Miller singled to start the seventh. He went from first to third on a single by Luke Carner.
Fort Smith jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the top of the third inning. Conway got the board in the bottom of the third. Miller walked and scored on a double by Carson Zachary.
Fort Smith pushed its lead to 3-1 with a run in the top of the fifth. Conway tied it at 3-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Tucker Satterfield scored on a single by Zachary, who scored on a single by L. Carner.
Conway out-hit Fort Smith 9-5. Miller, Zachary and Carner each had two hits. Also getting hits were Carter Alexander, Thompson and Blake Kordsmeier.
Conway’s Andy James pitched the first five innings. He gave up three runs – two earned. He walked five and struck out five.
Max Holland got the win in relief. He only one one hit in two innings of work.
Conway beat the Three Rivers Bandits 3-2 in the semifinals of the tournament.
Conway trailed 2-1 heading into the bottom of the seventh. They scored twice to win.
Scoring runs for Conway were Satterfield, Miller and Carner.
Alexander had two RBIs to lead Conway. Zachary had two hits. Also getting hits were Miller, Alexander and Kordsmeier.
Seth Reed got the win for Conway. He gave up two runs and five hits in seven innings of work. He struck out four.
In other games during the tournament, Conway lost to Fort Smith 7-3.
Conway trailed 6-0 after the fourth inning. It scored once int he fifth and twice in the seventh.
L. Stewart, Thompson and Miller each scored runs for Conway.
Conway beat the Junior Razorbacks 10-1 in pool play.
Conway trailed 1-0 after one inning. It scored single runs in the third and fourth innings then four runs apiece in the fifth and sixth innings.
Satterfield and Kordsmeier each scored two runs. Also scoring were James, Zachary, Alexander, Carner, Reed and Stewart.
Carner got the win, striking out nine in six innings of work.
Conway also beat Bartlesville, Okla., 3-0.
Conway scored once in the first and twice in the fifth.
Carner was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Miller scored twice with Satterfield scoring the other run. Satterfield also had two hits.
Kane Griffin got the win. He struck out six in 6 1/3 innings of work.
Conway also beat Texarkana 6-1.
Conway scored two runs in the second, fifth and sixth innings.
Scoring were Satterfield, James, Zachary, Miller, Kordsmeier and Reed.
Hunter Alexander struck out 11 in seven innings of work.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
