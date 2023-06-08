The Conway American Legion team scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat Russellville 4-3 on Tuesday night at Bear Stadium.
Trailing 3-1, Conway tied it at 3-3 on a triple by Luke Carner. He drove in Kane Griffin and Carson Zachary with the tying runs.
Cody Kennon then drove in Carter with the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.
Conway pitcher Silas Cicero left two Russellville runners on base in the top of the ninth to get the save after allowing two walks.
Miles Miller scored Conway’s other run in the bottom of the first.
Conway finished with five hits – one each by Griffin, Zachary, Carner, Cody Kennon and Will Thompson.
