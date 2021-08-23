The 2021 iteration of the Conway Wampus Cats will look to build off last year with some experience.
Roughly six players return on both sides of the ball for Conway, and it’s a group that has found success.
“It’s a bunch that has some experience to it,” head coach Keith Fimple said, who is in his fourth year as Conway’s head man. “We’ve got some guys back on both sides of the ball. We’re pretty deep at the skill positions. We’ve got a new quarterback that is replacing a guy who was the leading passer in the state of Arkansas. We’ve got three or four guys there that are competing for the job. Offensive line is back intact. Experience is the biggest thing. We’re still looking for depth just like anyone in the state of Arkansas. Having those guys that have played in games in the 7A Central, especially in the nonconference we go through helps out tremendously.”
As Fimple mentioned, his new quarterback will be replacing Ben Weese, who elected to play baseball at the University of Central Arkansas.
The Wampus Cats will also be without two other players who had a major impact on last year’s Cats.
“I did lose a talented group of seniors,” Fimple said. “Losing the big three was huge. You start looking at Ben Weese, who’s at UCA playing baseball. Jayden Williams is in Oxford [Mississippi] and Bryce Bohannon is at Tulane University. We’ve got some kids that have seen those guys and have been around them. They’ve done a really good job of stepping into that role and taking it over. We expect big things out of them and they know that. The expectations of those positions, they’re going to have to step it up.”
One of those kids that have watched those guys play and has been impactful as well is playmaker Manny Smith.
Smith has seen significant time since he was a sophomore and recently committed to play football at UCA.
A defense that returns a solid group will also be a highlight for this Wampus Cats team.
But, after a full offseason of work, Fimple said his team is building off last season’s difficulties.
“With everything that went on, I think we had a great mentality,” he said. “I think that starts with the staff. The staff did a good job of putting their nose down and going to work with them, making sure we protected them with everything else we had going on with them. You’re building off of that. One of our goals is to practice on Thanksgiving. It’s awesome to practice on those days when you’re out of school and get to get together as a family and all that kind of stuff. We want to keep building off of that.”
Conway starts the season on the road Aug. 27 at Fayetteville and then stays in northwest Arkansas to play Bentonville the following Friday night.
The Wampus Cats play future 7A Central foe Jonesboro at home Sept. 10 before taking the following Friday off.
Conway kicks off 7A Central play at home Sept. 24 against Little Rock Southwest before traveling south to North Little Rock.
The Wampus Cats host Cabot on Oct. 8 before heading to Fort Smith Northside on Oct. 15.
On Oct. 22, Conway welcomes Little Rock Central to town before heading to Little Rock Catholic the following Friday.
The Wampus Cats close out the season by hosting Bryant, the Class 7A champion the last three years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.