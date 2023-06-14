Conway scored 14 runs in the top of the second inning en route to a 24-8 win over Clinton in American Legion baseball action on Tuesday night.
With the win, Conway improves to 7-3 on the season.
Updated: June 14, 2023 @ 11:27 am
Conway already led 2-0 when it scored 14 times in the second inning. Conway added three more runs in the top of the third to lead 19-0.
Clinton got on the board with three runs in the bottom of the fourth. Conway got two runs back in the top of the fifth before Clinton scored three more times in the bottom of the frame to make the score 21-6.
Conway’s final three runs came in the top of the sixth to lead 24-6. Clintoin scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to set the final score.
Luke Carner led the way with five runs scored. He was 4 for 5 with seven RBIs. He had a double and a triple. Miles Miller and Clay Fisher each scored four runs. Carson Zachary and Will Thompson had three runs each. Thomas Ford and Max Holland each scored twice. Seth Reed scored once.
Kaden Brooks and Andy James each hit two doubles.
Conway lost to the Three Rivers Bandits 5-1 on Sunday.
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the seventh when Three Rivers scored four times to lead 4-0.
Conway got a run in the top of the eighth to make the score 4-1.
Three Rivers got that run back in the bottom of the eighth to make the score 5-1.
Conway got one runner on in the top of the ninth. Thompson walked with two outs but was stranded at first to end the game.
Conway had only four hits. Blake Kordsmeier had two. Tucker Satterfield and L. Carner had one each.
Conway pitcher Hunter Alexander struck out 12 in six innings of work. He threw 94 pitches with 62 of them for strikes. He allowed only five hits.
Carner struck out four in two innings. But he gave up five runs on six hits. He also walked four.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
