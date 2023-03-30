The Conway Lady Wampus Cats bounced back from its first conference defeat to be a talented Atkins team 9-4 on Wednesday.
With the win, Conway improves to 8-2 on the season. Conway had lost to Cabot 6-2 on Tuesday, ending a three-game inning streak.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats bounced back from its first conference defeat to be a talented Atkins team 9-4 on Wednesday.
With the win, Conway improves to 8-2 on the season. Conway had lost to Cabot 6-2 on Tuesday, ending a three-game inning streak.
In Wednesday’s win over Atkins, Conway scored four runs with two outs in the bottom of the second to lead 4-0.
With two outs, Conway’s Allie McMillen hit a solo home run to get the scoring going. Ashley Hales followed with a double, then Akyiah Bunting walked. Sofia King followed with a double to drive in Hales and Bunting. King scored when Ella White reached on a two-base error.
Conway added two runs in the bottom of the third to lead 6-0. Jenna Carrington led off with a double. Two batters later, Breelyn Conley walked. Aubree Webb, courtesy running for Carrington, and Conley both scored on a single by Hales.
Conway added two runs in the fourth inning to lead 8-0.
Bunting and King both walked and scored runs.
Conway’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth. King doubled and scored on a double by White.
Atkins tried to make a game of it, plating four runs in the top of the seventh.
Conway coach Chata Hickey gave credit to Atkins.
“We had opportunities to shut the game down in the fifth and sixth and just couldn’t get it to work out,” she said. “In the top of the seventh, Atkins was able to string some timely hits together and got a free runs back. We were able to turn a 6-3-5 double play to help take some stress off Sylvan (King) to help her close the game with a fly out to right.
“Coach Porter’s ladies Atkins have a great group of kids who the ball well 1-9. We had some solid defense behind Sylvia to get us through the game.”
Sofia King led the Lady Wampus Cats, going 3 for 4 with three runs scored. Hales was 2 for 3 with two RBIs. McMillen was 2 for 4. Also getting hits were White and Carrington.
Sylvia King gave up nine hits in seven innings of work. She struck out three while walking two.
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
