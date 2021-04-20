A college signing event for Wampus Cat senior Matthew Stephens to join the Hendrix College Warriors golf team will be held at 1 p.m. April 30 at Centennial Valley Country Club, 1600 Centennial Club Drive in Conway, Arkansas.
Hendrix College named Stephens a Provost’s Scholar in January following his admission in December, a scholarship award providing full-tuition.
In March, he received the Arkansas Governor’s Distinguished Scholar Award.
A legacy at Hendrix College, Matthew will follow in his grandfather’s footsteps to play a varsity sport.
He is the grandson of Dr. Paul McChristian of Conway, a 1969 graduate of Hendrix and 6-foot-4 center for the Warriors basketball team from 1965-1969.
Stephens, a three-year letterman for the Wampus Cat’s golf team, appeared in over 30 tournaments for Conway and competed in the Arkansas 6A State Golf Tournament in 2018, 2019 and 2020, earning all-conference honors in 2019.
He will graduate with distinguished high honors from Conway High School on May 22 and is currently ranked sixth in his class of 647 with a 4.33 GPA.
Conway’s golf team is coached by Kent Manion.
Matthew is the son of Douglas and Stacey Stephens of Conway.
