The final Arkansas Sports Media High School Football Poll released Monday afternoon with all state champions across the seven classifications receiving top honors in their respective classifications.
Class 7A’s Bryant, 6A’s Greenwood, 5A’s Pulaski Academy and 2A’s Fordyce each completed undefeated campaigns on their way to the state title at their classifications, while 4A Shiloh Christian and 3A Harding Academy ended their state title runs with one-loss campaigns.
Fordyce was the lone state champion to not crack the overall top 10 as the top 10 was littered with 7A teams.
State runner up North Little Rock finished in second after sitting behind Bentonville for most of the season.
Bryant beat NLR 27-17 in the state title game, while Benonville was bounced from the playoffs in the second round by Cabot leading to a fifth-place finish in the top 10.
Cabot landed just behind Bentonville despite beating the Tigers 38-34 to advance to the state semifinals against North Little Rock.
Then, Conway followed Cabot in the overall polls just as it had for much of the season until the Wampus Cats beat the Panthers on Oct. 9.
Conway then spent the remainder of the polls in the sixth spot in the overall polls until this final poll where the Wampus Cats place seventh.
Greenwood and Pulaski Academy sit in third and fourth, respectively, while 6A runner up Lake Hamilton is in eighth and Shiloh Christian and Harding Academy round out the top 10.
As for the Class 7A poll, Conway sits in fifth as the other teams are in the same order as the overall poll, albeit a third-place tie for Bentonville and Cabot.
A super team as voted on by the media will be released after the new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.