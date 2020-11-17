The high school football Arkansas Sports Media Poll was released Monday and, as one might have guessed, Conway is still sitting in the sixth spot.
The teams ahead of the Wampus Cats would have to lose while Conway keeps winning, which is tough in itself.
When the next football poll is released after state championship games are completed, there is a chance that Conway has moved up as three teams ahead of it all play in Class 7A.
Bryant, Bentonville and North Little Rock, along with Conway look to be the final four teams remaining in the state playoffs, barring an upset.
With the way the bracket is set up, we’ll likely see a Bryant, Conway rematch as well as a Bentonville, North Little Rock contest in the semifinals.
To get there, however, Conway has to go through Little Rock Central after Central pulled off a last-second field goal win after Fayetteville kneeled the ball in a fourth down situation.
Bryant plays Har-Ber after Har-Ber beat Fort Smith Northside 49-28.
Bentonville plays Cabot after Cabot beat Rogers 48-15.
North Little Rock plays Little Rock Catholic after Bentonville West was forced to forfeit due to COVID reasons.
Greenwood, who sits in fourth, can be beaten, but it may not be until the championship game and the same could likely be said about Pulaski Academy, who sits in the five spot in the overall rankings.
Regardless of whether Conway moves up in the polls or not, no one can deny it has played good football this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.