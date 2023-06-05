The two-time Class 6A state soccer champions will be well-represented during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game later this month.
Forward Will Childers and goalkeeper Jackson Tucker will be members of the East squad, which plays the West on June 23 at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. This is the same field where Conway won the state title last month.
“They definitely deserve it,” Conway coach Matthew Page said. “Jackson is the top keeper, in my mind, in the state, and I think Will is the best player in the state. You can’t have two better players representing, not only Conway, but the state of Arkansas. They’ve put in the time and the effort.”
Page said a lot of times players who are going to play at the collegiate level opt out of playing in an all-star game.
“Both of these guys are going to college and are both wanting to represent not only our city, but our state. I’m excited that they wanted to be a part of this. I’ve hyped this thing up every single year. It should be an award that a lot of people want to do.”
Will Childers
Childers, who was the most valuable player of the Class 6A state tournament, scoring three goals in the championship game win over Springdale, is excited to play in the all-star game.
“It is a great honor to be selected for the all-star game,” he said. “I have wanted to play in the all-star game since I started playing high school soccer. It is where the best in the state can all come and compete.”
Childers has played soccer since he was 4 years old.
“It meant a lot playing soccer at Conway,” he said. “I hade a bunch of lifelong friends, won a lot of games, and most importantly, I loved my experience. I had a lot of playing high school soccer for Conway High School.”
The Wampus Cats won their second consecutive state title this season.
“It meant the world,” Childers said of Conway repeating. “To that in my senior season was the perfect ending to a great tenure at Conway.”
Childers will continue his playing career at Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia. He will major in finance.
Jackson Tucker
Jackson Tucker, who allowed only 32 goals in 23 games this season with nine shutouts, is also honored to be selected for the showcase event.
“I think it’s one of the biggest honors to receive in high school sports and am very thankful to receive it,” said Tucker, who has been playing soccer since he was 5 years old.
“My two years playing Conway soccer was so special,” Tucker said. “I’m super thankful for Will and a couple of the seniors from the previous year for talking me into transferring to Conway and playing. I’ve met friends that I’ll have for a long time and will always be proud to be a part of the Conway soccer program.”
Tucker said this year’s state title meant a little more because it was his senior year.
“I think year was even more special of a title run just because it was my senior year,” he said. “We worked extremely hard this year and really came together after our first couple of games to get that game and finish it off.”
Tucker said he played baseball and basketball prior to coming to Conway.
“Baseball will always be my favorite sport,” he said.
Tucker will be playing college soccer at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas. He is undecided on his major.
