The two-time Class 6A state soccer champions will be well-represented during the Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game later this month.

Forward Will Childers and goalkeeper Jackson Tucker will be members of the East squad, which plays the West on June 23 at Estes Stadium on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. This is the same field where Conway won the state title last month.

Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.

