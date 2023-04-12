In two big games for position in the 6A-Central standings, Conway swept Bryant in boys and girls soccer Tuesday night at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway soccer teams sweep Bryant in big matches
- By Mark Buffalo Log Cabin Democrat
In two big games for position in the 6A-Central standings, Conway swept Bryant in boys and girls soccer Tuesday night at John McConnell Stadium.
The Conway Lady Wampus Cats gained a stronghold on third place in the 6A-Central soccer standings with a 2-1 win over Bryant on Tuesday at John McConnell Stadium.
Conway now has 15 points in the standings. The Lady Wampus Cats are 4-0-3. Little Rock Central and Mount St. Mary are tied for first with 17 points. Bryant is fourth with 12 points.
“Dekeria Carter was the key to our win,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “She scored the first goal in the first half and was a constant threat in behind. I’m really proud of Yazi Greer, who stepped up and played big in the second half.”
Conway led 2-0 in the second half on a goal from Lily Boudrie. She hit a cross that ping-ponged around the box and went into the net.
“We let in a goal off a free kick that we should have defended better, but we we did very well to see the game out in the last five minutes,” DeStefano said.
Conway plays at Little Rock Southwest on Friday.
Conway, the defending Class 6A state champions, continued to look the part by beating Bryant 2-0 with first place on the line.
The Wampus Cats are now 7-0 in 6A-Central play. They have 21 points. Conway has won 11 consecutive matches since a loss to Russellville in the season opener.
Bryant is in second with 16 points. The Hornets are 5-1-1 in league play.
“It was an exciting game because we both know each other well,” Conway coach Matthew Page said.
Conway led 1-0 at halftime following a goal from Ian Booy. He scored on a header following a corner kick from Xander Williams.
Conway’s second goal came on a penalty kick by Will Childers 10 minutes into the second half. The goal was Childers’ 20th of the season.
“The game was very physical, uptempo,” Booy said. “We were lethal in front of the goal.”
Conway plays at Little Rock Southwest on Friday.”
Mark Buffalo is the sports editor of the Log Cabin Democrat and can be reached at mbuffalo@thecabin.net.
