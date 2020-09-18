Area volleyball continued Thursday as Conway and St. Joseph were back in action.
The Conway Lady Cats varsity squad earned a straight-set win over Little Rock Central on Thursday.
Conway swept the Tigers 25-20, 25-20 and 25-12 through the three sets, while improving to 4-1 in 6A Central Conference play.
Kennedi Wyrick and Naomi Young each recorded 10 kills, while Abby Masters dished out 22 assists.
Wyrick also tallied four aces, while Karis Scott recorded 10 digs and Kaylon Neal had three blocks.
The Conway junior varsity squad also improved to 4-1 in conference play as it swept Central’s JV squad with a 25-12, 25-9 win.
Saniyah Rippond recorded seven kills, Kenley Jordan had 12 dished out 12 assists, Olivia Harris had eight aces and Madison McKoin recorded five digs.
Both Conway teams host Mt. St. Mary on Tuesday.
St. Joseph also recorded a straight set sweep of its poonent, knocking off Riverview High School.
St. Joseph earned set wins of 25-22, 25-13 and 25-22.
The Lady Bulldogs return to the court Monday against Rose Bud on the road.
