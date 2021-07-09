When his name is called Sunday, Conway High School turned Kansas State 6-foot-3, left-handed starter Jordan Wicks will likely be Conway’s highest selection of any major sports league.
Wicks, a mid-first round projection in this year’s MLB First-Year Player Draft by several mock drafts, could potentially pass former offensive tackle Ernie Ruple, who was selected as the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 1968 NFL Draft, if Wicks is selected as many project he will.
For Wicks, the distinction means a lot and he credited now retired Conway coaches Noel Boucher and Barry Lueders to help him get to this spot.
“It means a lot to me being from this community and representing this community in such a good way,” he said. “Coach Boucher and coach Lueders have prepared me in a great way because they have always preached of keeping your head down and working hard but always making sure that you have fun when you do. They are two people that I still to this day talk to all the time and have a great relationship with.”
Wicks was a standout at Conway High, posting a school-record 30 wins, a 1.54 career ERA and a 5.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
He was named an all-conference selection four times and a two-time all-state selection, while being named an all-state honorable mention twice.
He also credited Scott Stroth as his biggest baseball influence, saying “He is a guy that has coached me since I was 4 years old and taught me everything I know about this game.”
His dominance at Conway led him to field several collegiate offers, but ultimately chose Kansas State.
While Wicks has played just two full seasons at K-State since coming to the program in 2019 (the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the 2020 season), he had the luxury of playing in the Big 12, one of the Power 5 conferences, which allowed him to grow both as a person and a player.
“K-State helped me grow up a lot both as a person and a player,” he said. “As a person being that far from home you are really forced to learn how to handle things on your own and fend for yourself. As a player you are playing in one of the toughest conferences and against some of the best players in the country, which prepares you extremely well for the next level.”
A first-round selection would not only be the highest selection out of Conway, but he will become the first Kansas State baseball player to be drafted in the first round.
Between mock drafts from Bleacher Report, which has Wicks going No. 14 to the San Francisco Giants, to both FanGraphs and CBS Sports projecting Wicks as the going No. 15 to the Milwaukee Brewers and mlb.com projecting Wicks as the No. 16 pick, which would have him going to the Miami Marlins.
“It’s a surreal feeling knowing that a lot of the work that I have put in to this point is starting to show,” Wicks said of his first-round projections. “I have done a lot of work to this point working on a lot of things in the weight room and also on the field. There are a lot of things that take hard work to get to this point, and I think it shows my ability to maintain all of those elements.”
Bleacher Report says Wicks has a 65-grade changeup (on a 20- to 80-grade scale), which is among the best pitches in the draft; he's also the top left-hander.
On a recent appearance on MLB Network’s MLB Central, Wicks said his changeup was a pitch that he’s had for a while, but wasn’t as big of an out-pitch until he started attacking the strike zone more and locating the pitch.
He said the COVID shut down in 2020 allowed him to work on that changeup more and work on other intangibles for him to be where he is now.
“Navigating COVID at first was tough because when it got shut down I was pitching the best I ever had to that point but it gave me an opportunity to go back to the drawing board and really work on the parts of my game that I needed to to be in the position I wanted to be in, which I am now,” he said.
Wicks was pitching quite well his freshman season at K-State as he was the 2019 Big 12 Freshman of the Year, a unanimous selection to the Big 21 All-Freshman Team, a Second Team All-Big 12 selection and a All-Big 12 Academic Rookie Team selection.
He started 15 games for the Wildcats and posted a 6-3 record with a 3.61 ERA and 86 strikeouts to 26 walks.
His 86 strikeouts and 84.2 innings pitched set a K-State freshman record.
Before the pandemic shut down his sophomore season, Wicks was lights out, giving up one earned run across 26.0 innings.
Being awarded with a second sophomore season because of the pandemic shutdown, Wicks once again held a 6-3 record across 15 starts to go along with a 3.70 ERA and 118 strikeouts, which set the program’s single-season record.
But, it was after that freshman season Wicks knew he had the potential to be an MLB draft pick one day.
“I have always dreamed of playing professional baseball, and I think that it really started to become a reality after my freshman year at Kansas State,” he said. “I knew that I had just had a very good freshman season in the Big 12, but I also knew that there was a lot of work to do to get where I wanted to be.”
Now that Sunday’s MLB First-Year Player Draft is here, Wicks knows that reality quite well and is looking forward to potentially playing alongside some current players he likes watching.
“A couple of people that I really enjoy watching play and would one day love to play alongside are some guys like Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich or Dustin May,” he said.
While impending free agent Freeman’s Atlanta Braves pick No.24 and May’s Los Angeles Dodgers pick No. 29, Wicks could very well play alongside Yelich as the Brewers have the No. 15 pick.
Some pundits have Wicks as a fast riser through Minor League Baseball, and Yelich’s Brewers contract runs through his age 37 season in 2029, which could mean that if Wicks is selected by the Brewers, he would likely play alongside Yelich.
Wicks could eventually fit alongside Milwaukee’s current big three starters Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta should he be selected at No. 15.
Wicks has been invited and will attend the First-Year Player Draft on Sunday night, but getting drafted perhaps may not be the biggest event during Wicks’ summer as he got engaged June 26.
Sunday’s First-Year Player Draft will be televised at 6 p.m. on MLB Network and ESPN.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.