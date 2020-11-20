Four out of five area teams saw their seasons come to an end Friday as Conway was the lone team to advance in the state playoffs.
The Wampus Cats advanced to the 7A state semifinals after beating Little Rock Central 49-21 in Conway.
The Wampus Cats got the party started with a trio of touchdowns, two of which were passes from senior quarterback Ben Weese to senior wide receiver Bryce Bohannon with the third a 10-yard run by sophomore running back Jamarion Carr.
Central got on the board after a 1-yard quarterback keeper by senior quarterback Lawson Gunn, making the score 20-7 with 7:03 left in the first half.
Conway answered with a 75-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Jamaal Bethune.
It was Bethune’s first of three touchdowns on the night.
Bethune ran for his second, this time from 78 yards out, giving Conway a 35-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
Central answered with a 6-yard touchdown pass from Gunn to junior running back Devon Duhart.
Then, as time wound down in the third, Bethune rushed for his third touchdown of the night from 31 yards out, giving Conway a 42-14 lead.
Weese then threw for his third touchdown of the night to Carr from 19 yards out, giving the Wampus Cats a 49-14 lead with 4:36 left in the game.
Gunn ran for a 7-yard touchdown as time expired, but it was too little too late.
Conway moves on to play Bryant in a rematch of the regular season finale in which Bryant won 70-33.
When a team puts up 55 points, it is usually on the winning side of things.
However, that wasn’t the case for Greenbrier as it was defeated 76-55 by Magnolia.
The Panthers traveled to south Arkansas as both teams seemed to leave their defenses at home as the offense made it look like a basketball score.
With 2:31 left in the third quarter, Greenbrier found itself down 55-41 but soon stormed back on a pair of designed runs by junior quarterback Cooper Wilcox.
Wilcox’s second rushing touchdown was a result of a Magnolia fumble, which helped Greenbrier tie the game at 55 with 10:50 left in the game.
From there, it was all Magnolia as it scored a trio of touchdowns to eliminate Greenbrier and move on in the 5A State Playoffs.
Vilonia also found itself a victim in the second round of the playoffs as it lost 31-22 to Hot Springs Lakeside.
Vilonia took an early 3-0 lead off the foot of senior kicker Noah Newman, but Lakeside captured the lead on a 1-yard rushing touchdown by senior superback William Perrigo.
The Rams extended their lead to seven off a 26-yard field goal, but eventually pushed their lead out to 14 after a Vilonia fumble resulted in a 4-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback WIll Ross to junior Jordan Mills.
The Eagles were then jump started and started climbing back as sophomore quarterback Wesley McKissack to sophomore wide receiver Jack Vines on a 41-yard pass.
Junior running back Seth Kirk punched it in from one yard out to pull Vilonia within two.
The score remained for another eight minutes until Ross threw another touchdown pass, giving Lakeside a nine-point lead with 1:53 left in the third.
McKissack and Hinsley connected with junior wide receiver Jamison Hinsley on a 7-yard touchdown pass to pull the Eagles back within two.
A late 6-yard rushing touchdown by Perrigo sealed Vilonia’s fate.
Mayflower saw its season come to an end in Charleston as the Tigers won 38-8.
Quitman also saw its season come to an end against East Poinsett County in a 56-29 loss.
