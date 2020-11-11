The recent Arkansas Sports Media Football served as the final regular season poll, which once again found Conway as the sixth-ranked overall team and the fourth-ranked Class 7A team.
Conway has sat in this spot since a 52-49 shootout win Oct. 9 at Cabot.
That win started a four-game winning streak in which the Wampus Cats scored 48 or more points in every contest.
The only loss Conway suffered since that time was a 70-33 trouncing by the two-time defending 7A State Champion and this year’s favorite to win for a third time in Bryant.
Currently, the Wampus Cats have three 7A teams ahead of them in the overall poll (Bryant, Bentonville and North Little Rock), one 6A school (Greenwood) and one 5A school (Pulaski Academy).
Like Bryant, Greenwood and Pulaski Academy are favorites in their respective classifications to win state titles.
Conway now heads into the 7A State Football Playoffs with an opening-round home game against Springdale.
The Bulldogs are 3-7 on the year and have won just two conference games this season; one against one-win Rogers Heritage and the other against two-win Fort Smith Southside.
With state playoffs on the horizon, Conway does have a chance to move up in both polls, but teams ahead will have to lose.
