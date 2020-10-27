Despite beating one of Tennessee’s top teams in Christian Brothers, the Conway Wampus Cats stalled in the sixth spot in the Arkansas Sports Media Poll.
Conway also held onto the fourth spot in the Class 7A Poll as well.
The Wampus Cats have held onto the sixth spot since beating Cabot on Oct. 9 when it moved up one spot in both polls with a 52-49 win.
Last Friday, Conway was once again in a high-scoring shootout with Christian Brothers.
The Wampus Cats fell behind by a pair of touchdowns early, but soon matched the score.
Then, the two teams traded blows until Conway held the Purple Wave to a field goal.
The Wampus Cats answered with a touchdown to increase their lead to 11.
Christian Brothers then stormed back to pull within one on a touchdown, converted 2-point attempt and then a Conway safety.
The Wampus Cats put another touchdown on the board, which was the result of a blocked punt.
The Purple Wave tied the score at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
On its ensuing possession, Conway went up by a touchdown for good with 8:32 left in the game.
Christian Brothers turned the ball over on downs in its final two possessions to seal a victory for the Wampus Cats.
Conway hosts Little Rock Catholic on Friday before getting a shot at the state’s top ranked team in Bryant on Nov. 6.
