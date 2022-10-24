The Conway Wampus Cats remain entrenched in the fourth spot in the Arkansas Sports Media football poll.
Conway has been fourth since losing to Cabot three weeks ago.
Updated: October 24, 2022 @ 9:52 pm
Bryant retained the top spot after beating No. 2 Cabot 24-10 in a showdown last Friday. The Panthers are still No. 2 despite the loss.
Bentonville, whose only loss came to Conway, is third.
Conway is the only Faulkner County team ranked while Conway Christian received votes in the Class 2A rankings.
Overall
1. Bryant (7-0)
2. Cabot (6-2)
3. Bentonville (7-1)
4. Conway (7-1)
5. Pulaski Academy (8-0)
6. Greenwood (7-1)
7. Little Rock Catholic (8-0)
8. Bentonville West (6-2)
9. Lake Hamilton (7-1)
10. Tie: Rogers (6-2)
Fayetteville (5-3)
Joe T. Robinson (6-1)
Class 7A
1. Bryant (7-0)
2. Cabot (6-2)
3. Bentonville (7-1)
4. Conway (7-1)
5. Bentonville West (6-2)
Class 6A
1. Pulaski Academy (8-0)
2. Greenwood (7-1)
3. LR Catholic (8-0)
4. Lake Hamilton (7-1)
5. LR Christian (6-2)
Class 5A
1. Joe T. Robinson (6-1)
2. LR Parkview (6-2)
3. Shiloh Christian (7-1)
4. Mills (7-1)
5. Camden Fairview (7-1)
Class 4A
1. Arkadelphia (7-0)
2. Harding Academy (7-0)
3. Warren (7-1)
4. Malvern (7-1)
5. Star City (8-1)
Class 3A
1. Prescott (8-0)
2. Melbourne (8-0)
3. Rison (7-0)
4. Charleston (7-1)
5. Booneville (6-2)
Class 2A
1. Hazen (7-0)
2. Carlisle (7-0)
3. Mount Ida (6-1)
4. Bigelow (7-1)
5. Marked Tree (7-1)
8-Man 4A-3A
1. Mountain View (8-0)
2. Fountain Lake (6-2)
3. Subiaco Academy (5-3)
8-Man 1A-2A
1. Mountain Pine (7-0)
2. Woodlawn (6-1)
3. Tie: Spring Hill (7-1)
Brinkley (5-2)
Izard County (5-2)
