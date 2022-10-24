x

Conway quarterback Donovyn Omolo attempts a pass against Cabot while running back Boogie Carr gets out of the way.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway Wampus Cats remain entrenched in the fourth spot in the Arkansas Sports Media football poll.

Conway has been fourth since losing to Cabot three weeks ago.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.