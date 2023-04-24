The Conway Wampus Cats and Lady Wampus Cats soccer teams continued their undefeated streak in 6A-Central play by sweeping Cabot on Friday at John McConnell Stadium.
Lady Wampus Cats
Conway improved to 9-1-5 overall and 7-0-3 in the league with a 3-0 win over Cabot.
Conway is now tied for second with Mount St. Mary. Both teams have 24 points. Little Rock Central is in first place with 26 points.
The game with Cabot was scoreless at halftime.
“In the first half, we created many chances … we just couldn’t score,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “I felt like once we got the first goal, we’d score more.”
Conway finally broke onto the board two minutes into the second half. Dekeria Carter got free behind Cabot’s back line and scored.
Carly Pate scored Conway’s second goal. Alexes Onyeyiri scored the last goal with about five minutes left in the match.
Wampus Cats
Conway improved to 14-1 and 10-0 in league play with a 2-1 win over Cabot.
“Friday’s game was a big game, and both teams fought real hard,” Conway coach Matthew Page said.
Conway’s Will Childers scored off a throw in to give the Wampus Cats a 1-0 lead in the first half.
Cabot tied the game on a penalty kick early in the second half. Ten minutes later, Childers scored again on a penalty kick to give the Wampus Cats the lead for good.
