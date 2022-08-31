The Conway Lad Wampus Cats swept Greenbrier in volleyball Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-20.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
The Conway Lad Wampus Cats swept Greenbrier in volleyball Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena.
The scores were 25-13, 25-15, 25-20.
Conway’s Megan Smith led her team with 10 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 12 assists. Madison Derden and Emily Zimmerman had 3 aces each. Kim Quinit had 11 digs and Kayla Smith had 3 blocks.
“The girls did a lot well tonight,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “We have been working some plays and our serve-receive was great tonight. Our outside hitters are getting better at making smart shots with the sets they are given, and our blocking is really picking up.”
Reese Watters led Greenbrier with 6 kills and 2 aces. Madison Crum had 6 kills. Lily Oaks had 11 assists.
Greenbrier coach Katie Huff said Conway is a talented team with a lot of size that her did not handle well.
“We have a very tough non-conference schedule with the hopes that each match will better prepare us to meet our goals through the year,” Huff said. “We just need to take everything that we have seen in the last four matches and make adjustments where needed.
“I am excited to see what this team is capable of achieving in the 5A-West this season. We will get to test that Tuesday at home against Van Buren.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.