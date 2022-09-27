The Conway Lady Wampus Cats volleyball team won the gold division of the Jonesboro Play Day tournament Saturday in Jonesboro.
Conway’s junior varsity team won the silver division of the tournament. The junior varsity was asked to play after a team was forced to withdraw.
In pool play, the Conway varsity beat Newport 25-12, 25-8; Portageville, Mo., 25-12, 25-22 and Paragould 25-19, 25-12.
In the gold bracket play, Conway beat Wynne 25-8, 23-23, 15-7; Valley View 24-26, 25-12, 15-11 and Conway 21-25, 25-22, 16-14.
For the day, Kayla Smith had 38 kills and 10 blocks. Megan Smith had 33 kills. Olivia Wiedower had 72 assists. Kenley Jordan had 44 assists. Kim Quinit had 9 aces and 63 did. Audrey Kendrick and Madison Derden had 26 digs each. Kendrick also had eight aces. Saniyah Rippond had seven blocks.
“It was a great ado for the Conway varsity and junior varsity in Jonesboro,” Conway coach Laura Crow said. “Both teams finished strong in bracket play. It was a long day of volleyball and so worth it in the end.”
Crow said her varsity team had to make some adjustments in the lineup after Taylor Tinsley got sick with a stomach bug.
“Anna Kate Saxton stepped up and played middle for us, and freshman Wren Jones did a great job blocking on the right side,” Crow said. “In the finals after the first set, we were able to make some adjustments and switched some hitters to different sports that worked better against Cabot. I was super proud of the girls be able to squeak out a 16-14 finish.”
In pool play for the Conway JV, the Lady Wampus Cats lost to Mountain Home 25-15, 25-23; split with Batesville 25-21, 23-25 and beat Harrisburg.
In bracket play, Conway beat Hoxie 25-19, 25-7; Paragould 25-22, 25-20 then beat Jonesboro Westside 22-25, 25-8, 15-13.
Conway assistant coach Chelsey Fason was proud of her team.
“I am super proud of our JV team for playing so well this weekend against some solid varsity teams from around the state,” she said. “I always feel like when our JV girls take the court, no one knows that they are a JV team because of their skill level. The girls all played extremely confident on Saturday even though they never faced another JV team.”
Fason said Mountain Home was a great test for her team.
“We battled with them in the second set of pool play even though we came up short, I feel like our girls stayed right with them the whole time,” Fason said. “I was super proud of our setters — Ella White and Tate Jones — who usually don’t play front row because of their size. They took the front row and handled it so well. I was very impressed with their ability to get the job done.
“I feel like our sophomore middles, Alivia Cox and Ava Gipson, really held their own this weekend and added some crucial blocks against varsity hitters. In the championship game, Alexis Cox and Brooklyn Ferguson really stood out offensively and helped us to secure the silver championship against a scrappy Westside team.”
