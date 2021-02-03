Seniors were celebrated Tuesday at Buzz Bolding Arena as both Conway boys and girls took on Little Rock Southwest for the second time this season.
Much like the previous meeting to begin conference play Jan. 5, Conway took both games Tuesday.
The boys game was the more competitive of the two as the Wampus Cats (6-8, 5-4 6A Central) took the second half of the doubleheader 55-44.
After taking an early 8-2 lead, the Gryphons stormed back on strong play from junior forward Martini Robinson, who scored eight of Southwest’s 12 first quarter points.
The two teams ended the first quarter with the Gryphons leading 12-11.
The second quarter started in favor of the Wampus Cats as Conway jumpstarted a 7-0 run to take an 18-12 lead.
For the Gryphons, senior forward Darius Eason helped keep Southwest in the game as he scored eight of his final 12 in the quarter.
At the break, Conway held a small 28-25 lead over the Gryphons.
That lead ballooned to nine with a little more than two minutes left in the third as a pair of layups by junior guard Paul Harris, a three-point play by sophomore Boogie Carr and a free throw by junior DJ Lockhart propelled the Wampus Cat 8-2 run.
From there, the closest Southwest got to Conway was a putback shot by Eason with 7:23 left in the game to pull the Gryphons within five.
Once again, the Wampus Cats proved to be too much for Southwest as Conway eventually pulled to a 15-point lead with 1:32 left in the game.
The writing was on the wall, but a steal and layup by Robinson bookended a Wampus Cat win.
Conway junior Traland McClure led all scorers with a 16-point outing, followed by a 12-point game from Harris and senior Jayden Williams grabbed a double-double.
Robinson and Eason both scored 12.
Girls
Conway 76,
LR Southwest 41
Unlike the previous meeting, Conway floored Southwest to begin 6A Central play in the inaugural meeting between the two schools.
The previous meeting was an 85-26 victory for the Lady Cats (15-3, 7-1 6A Central).
Tuesday’s game began like it was well on the way for a repeat performance as Conway put up 23 points before Southwest (2-7, 0-4 6A Central) got its first points.
five different Lady Cats scored before the Gryphons got on the board as sophomore Chloe Clardy put up nine, junior Jaiden Thomas scored six, senior Haylee Malcum scored four and junior Kalayna King and sophomore Savannah Scott each scored one basket.
The first Southwest points came on the back end of a pair of free throws by senior Nakiah Samuels.
From there, a basket by Scott and a 3-pointer by Thomas, her third of the game at this point, stretched Conway’s lead out to 28-1.
The game looked as though it were well on the way to the Arkansas Activities Association sportsmanship rule.
But, the game didn’t get to that point until late in the third quarter.
Looking to give her starters a rest, Conway coach Ashley Hutchcraft sent in a fresh five and let them work for a bit.
However, it became apparent that her starting five were the better Lady Cats on the floor that night and went back to them.
Registering one basket across the second quarter’s first four minutes allowed Southwest to close the gap down to 21.
Though the Gryphons never threatened, they did enough for Hutchcraft to keep her starters in rotation.
A run across the final three minutes of the third and the first five minutes of the fourth put the game well within doubt as Conway buried Southwest 76-41.
The trio of Clardy, Thomas and Scott led the way as Thomas and finished with 16 and Clardy with 15.
Both Conway teams travel Tuesday to North Little Rock for crucial 6A Central battles.
