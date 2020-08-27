The Conway High School junior varsity and varsity squads swept Russellville in their first regular season games. The team played a benefit match last week against Greenbrier.
Conway Lady Cats (varsity) defeated Russellville 25-10, 25-20 and 25-16.
Kennedi Wyrick had 13 kills; Abby Masters had 22 assists; Olivia Wiedower had five aces; Karis Scott had 18 digs; and Madison Holloway had three blocks.
“It was an exciting match last night and I was proud of the hustle the Lady Cats exhibited,” CHS coach Laura Crow said.
She said the crowd helped the team hold its own against Russellville.
“The energy in the arena was great. Russellville played great defense and had a really tall block our hitters had to work around. Our defense worked extremely hard last night and did a great job covering our hitters,” Crow said.
The CHS (junior varsity) defeated Russellville 25-7 and 25-14.
Peyton Sedlacek had five kills; Kenley Jordan and Emma Frazier each had 12 assists; Olivia Harris had three aces; and Audrey Kendrick had six digs.
“I think our players are really excited to be on the court this season and are cherishing the fact that they are getting to play this year,” Crow said. “We have a lot to work on and will be trying some different line ups and rotations. We have a lot of talent and I am looking forward to what these girls can accomplish.”
The Lady Cats play on the road Thursday in Benton.
(0) comments
