Since 1988, the boys swimming and diving state championship had eluded the Conway Wampus Cats.
After a stellar 2020 campaign, the boys captured that elusive title and coach Craig Conner was awarded appropriately.
On Jan. 4, the National Federation of State High School Associations awarded Conner with the 2019-20 Southwest Section Boys Swimming and Diving Coach of the Year Award.
A letter sent to Conner read, “This award denotes your status among the most elite coaches in your section, and as state coach of the year for your sport. You were specifically nominated by the Arkansas Activities Association to receive this award and confirmed as the most deserving recipient by the NFHS Coaches Association.”
Conner was selected as the recipient of this award among peers from Arkansas, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.
The letter says “honorees were selected based upon their performance in the 2019-20 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.”
Conner said receiving this award was “humbling.”
“Anytime you win an award representing five states it is a huge deal,” he said. “I am especially proud of this award because it represents not only team success but also involves my coaching philosophy and community involvement as well. One of my core values is excellence. I want all of our athletes to be excellent in competition, in the classroom, and in the community. I do my best to model excellence in all that I do so that I can lead by example.”
With Conner winning this award and then capturing the first state title in 32 years in swimming and diving, he said it was a dream season.
“When you look at the history of Conway High School boy's athletics, everyone knows about the 1964 football team and the 1976 basketball team. I would put the 2019-2020 boys swim and dive team in the same conversation. It was one of the greatest collections of athletes in school history, no question. I tell people all the time that I was handed the keys to a Ferrari. My only job was not to wreck it.”
A dream season no doubt as the Wampus Cats came so close to ending the state title drought for three consecutive years and finally broke through in 2020.
Across 11 meets last season, Conway grabbed first place nine times and finished in the top three in the two times it failed to win meets.
The Wampus Cats seemed destined to hoist the state trophy as they scored 55 points higher than Little Rock Central in the state final after Conner said the team would need 450.
Conway didn’t get to 450, but the team got to 436, which far surpassed Central’s 381 points.
So, how does this year’s team shape up?
“Anytime you win a championship, you worry about the emotional let-down the following year,” Conner said. “Once you reach the mountaintop, you have to find new motivation to make the climb back to the top. Few teams accomplish the feat of winning back-to-back championships.
“We lost two of the greatest athletes in school history in Ty Wingfield and Ethan Marotte after last year. Those are big shoes to fill. But we have a strong group of swimmers and divers who returned from last year's team led by Duncan Troup and Cade Robinson. We have already faced a lot of adversity this year due to COVID and injuries early in the season. If we can get healthy and things fall our way, we have a great chance to win again.”
Navigating COVID will be a challenge as the pandemic started shortly after Conway won last year’s state title and has continued to be at the forefront in the world.
But, Conner hopes the season will go as planned.
“From the beginning of this season, my main priority has been to send out our seniors with a season as close to normal as possible given the circumstances,” he said. “With only a little more than a month remaining, it appears that we will successfully complete our season which has been highly in doubt from the beginning. I am excited to defend our conference and state championships in February.”
Though this is the latest award Conner has received it’s not the first since the 2020 campaign.
In June of 2020, Conner was selected, alongside Conway boys basketball coach Brian “Salty” Longing as Arkansas High School Coaches Association recipients.
Conner was selected as the most outstanding boys swimming and diving coach.
“Individual coaching awards come with the territory when you get the privilege of coaching exceptional athletes,” he said. “The AHSCA award was particularly meaningful to me because it was voted on by my coaching peers. I work hard to positively represent Conway Public Schools in the best way that I can by developing strong relationships in the coaching community. I want to be a coach that other coaches like and respect. I believe that this award is a testament to my standing in the swim and dive coaching community throughout the state.”
Conner and the Wampus Cats defend their conference state title in February.
