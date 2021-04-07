The Conway boys and girls track teams traveled Tuesday to Cabot to take part in the Walmart Cabot Invitational.
Madison Holloway saw three first-place finishes as she took the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches; the long jump with 17-4 1/2; and the triple jump with 36 1/2.
Benae Chandler also turned out a first-place finish in the shot put with 30 1/2.
Raghan Allen finished second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.47 seconds, while also placing second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 25.36.
Halee Dooley finished eighth in the 200 with a time of 28.22.
Sierra Buchanan and Melaina Taylor placed sixth and seventh with times of 1 minute, 7.85 minutes and 1:07.89.
Meg Swindle took fourth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:41.09.
She also placed second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 5:44.96, while Lexi Kennedy finished seventh with a time of 6:39.53.
Madalyn Crow finished fourth in the 3200-meter run with a time of 13:22.54, followed by a sixth-place finish of 14:35.65.
Kirstic Rowland placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.31, while placing fifth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 54.04, while McKenzie Smith finished eighth with a time of 59.07.
The 4x100-meter relay team finished second with a time of 52.01, while the 4x200-meter relay team also placed second with a time of 1:49.46.
The 4x400-meter relay team finished fourth with a time of 4:39.99, while the 4x800-meter relay team finished third with a time of 10:51.29.
Juliette Romero finished eighth in the high jump with a height of 4-4, while Rowland finished fifth in the long jump with a distance of 16-3.
Saniyah Rippond finished second in the triple jump with a distance of 31-7 1/2.
Grace Dantzler finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 5-6.
Chandler finished fourth in the discus with a distance of 77-11.5, while Hayley Hill finished sixth with a distance of 71-6.
On the boys’ side, West Boudreaux finished eighth in the 100 with a time of 11.41, while Jacquel Chandler finished eighth in the 200 with a time of 24.04.
In the 400, Gunter Campbell finished ninth with a time of 57.13, while Jarrius Holmes finished 13th with a time of 59.77.
Ethan Kailey finished first in the 800 with a time of 2:00.64, while Cade Swindle finished third with a time of 2:03.83. Dean Leonard finished 10th in the 800 with a time of 2:13.69.
Swindle took first in the 1600 with a time of 4:27.99, while John Sutton followed with a time of 4:28.07 and Kailey rounded out the top three with a time of 4:32.85.
Sutton placed first in the 3200 with a time of 10:00.94, while Charlie Meek placed seventh with a time of 11:01.30 and Will Siegel placed eighth with a time of 11:05.96.
Ricky Robertson placed second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 15.60, while also placing second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 41.89.
The 4x100 relay team finished second with a time of 44.35, while the 4x400 team also placed second with a time of 3:33.31. The 4x800 team placed fourth with a time of 9:15.01.
Boudreaux and Robertson tied for third in the high jump with a height of 5-6.
Holmes placed seventh in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, while Jamari Jackson placed 11th with a distance of 18-06 3/4.
Jackson placed second in the triple jump with a distance of 41-7, while Holmes places ninth with a distance of 36-11.
Jacob Beal placed second in the pole vault with a height of 11, while Nick Childress placed second in the discus with a distance of 113-7 and Tavareun Williams placed fourth with a distance of 100-6.
Childress finished fifth in the shot put with a distance of 36-8, while Maurice Moody finished eighth with a distance of 35.
