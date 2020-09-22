With several teams off for week three, little movement occurred throughout this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Conway, who was in a sixth-place tie with Cabot now finds itself in sole possession of sixth place as it received 12 more votes than Cabot.
Benton dropped out of the top 10, while Joe T. Robinson took over the ninth place and Lake Hamilton climbed into the top 10.
Other than Benton’s fall from the nine spot in the overall poll and a drop from second in the 6A poll to fourth, this week’s poll lines up the same as last week’s poll.
With conference play starting this week, changes may happen more frequently.
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for the week ending Sept. 19. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
OVERALL
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (25);3-0;250;1
2. Bentonville;3-0;210;2
3. North Little Rock;3-0;200;3
4. Greenwood;3-0;142;4
5. Pulaski Academy;3-0;133;5
6. Conway;2-1;117;6
7. Cabot;3-0;105;6
8. Bentonville West;2-1;74;8
9. Joe T. Robinson;2-1;33;10
10. Lake Hamilton;3-0;31;NR
Others receiving votes: Wynne 19, LR Parkview 17, Fayetteville 12, Harding Academy 10, FS Northside 6, Jonesboro 5, Arkadelphia 4, LR Christian 4, Benton 2, Van Buren 1.
CLASS 7A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Bryant (25);3-0;125;1
2. Bentonville;3-0;92;2
3. North Little Rock;3-0;82;3
4. Conway;2-1;35;4
5. Cabot;3-0;28;5
Others receiving votes: Bentonville West 11, Fayetteville 2.
CLASS 6A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Greenwood (25);3-0;125;1
2. Lake Hamilton;3-0;86;3
3. LR Parkview;3-0;68;4
4. Benton;1-2;47;2
5. Jonesboro;1-2;25;5
Others receiving votes: Van Buren 8, Siloam Springs 7, Searcy 4, Mountain Home 2, West Memphis 2, Pine Bluff 1.
CLASS 5A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Pulaski Academy (25);3-0;125;1
2. Wynne;3-0;88;2
3. LR Christian;2-1;52;3
4. Texarkana;1-0;37;4
5. Harrison;2-1;27;5
Others receiving votes: Magnolia 24, Maumelle 7, White Hall 6, Camden Fairview 5, Watson Chapel 4.
CLASS 4A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Joe T. Robinson (22);2-1;122;1
2. Arkadelphia (2);3-0;80;2
3. Nashville (1);2-1;67;3
4. Shiloh Christian;2-1;35;4
5. Pocahontas;3-0;29;5
Others receiving votes: Stuttgart 17, Ozark 16, Rivercrest 9.
CLASS 3A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Harding Academy (22);3-0;120;1
2. Prescott (2);2-0;96;2
3. Newport;4-0;66;3
4. Booneville;3-0;33;4
5. Rison (1);1-1;24;5
Others receiving votes: Hoxie 15, Osceola 13, McGehee 8.
CLASS 2A
Record;Pts;Prv
1. Fordyce (20);3-0;120;1
2. Junction City (4);2-1;94;2
3. Gurdon;2-1;60;3
4. Des Arc (1);4-0;58;4
5. Magnet Cove;3-1;20;5
Others receiving votes: Poyen 10, Clarendon 9, Foreman 2, Bigelow 1, Hazen 1.
