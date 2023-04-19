The Conway High School soccer teams swept conference games from North Little Rock on Tuesday night.
The Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state champions, improved to 9-0 in the 6A-Central with five matches to play. Conway has 27 points. Second-place Little Rock Catholic has 18 points.
The Lady Wampus Cats are in third place with 21 points with a 6-0-3 record. They trailed Little Rock Central and Mount St. Mary, who are tied for first with 23 points. Both teams are 7-0-2 in league play.
Lady Wampus Cats
Conway improved to 8-1-5 overall with a 3-0 win over North LIttle Rock.
Brityn Pavatt scored the first goal on a penalty kick after Dekeria Carter was taken down in the box.
Carter then scored two goals of her own.
“Dekeria was a threat the entire game, and North Little Rock couldn’t handle her pace ,” Conway coach Kevin DeStefano said. “Lilly King played a great game in the back. She won all of her 1-on-1 battles and played dangerous through balls the entire game.
DeStefano said it was a tough and physical game against the Lady Charging Wildcats.
“The girls played really hard, and, in the second half, created the best chances,” he said. “I”m very pleased with three points away from home.”
Wampus Cats
Conway beat North Little Rock 8-5 in a wild affair to win its 13th consecutive match, improving to 13-1 on the season.
Conway led 1-0 on the first of four goals by Will Childers.
North Little Rock tied it at 1-1 before the Wampus Cats pushed the lead to 4-1 on goals by Lincoln Parker and Ian Booy.
North Little Rock scored two own goals to make the score 4-3.
Childers scored his third goal to give the Wampus Cats a 5-3 halftime lead.
Conway scored three second-half goals while North Little Rock had two.
Scoring in the second half for the Wampus Cats were Logan Geier, Cayden Christian and Childers.
Both Conway teams will host Cabot on Friday night at John McConnell Stadium. The girls game starts at 5 p.m. with the boys game to follow.
