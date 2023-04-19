x

Conway's Grace Kim sends the ball up the field during the Lady Wampus Cats' 3-0 win over North Little Rock on Tuesday night.

 Lanette Rogers/Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

The Conway High School soccer teams swept conference games from North Little Rock on Tuesday night.

The Wampus Cats, the defending Class 6A state champions, improved to 9-0 in the 6A-Central with five matches to play. Conway has 27 points. Second-place Little Rock Catholic has 18 points.

