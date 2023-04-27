The spring sports season is coming to a close, and the Conway High School teams are gearing up for postseason competition.
The Wampus Cats baseball team are the defending Class 6A state champions. The Wampus Cats have aspirations to repeat again with the championship games being held at Bear Stadium at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.
The Wampus Cats are tied for first place in the 6A-Central with Cabot. However, the Panthers have the tiebreaker over Conway for the top seed in the state tournament, which starts in two weeks at Cabot High School.
I don’t think that really matters to the Wampus Cats. They have all the tools to repeat or at least make a run towards the state championship game.
The Lady Wampus Cats softball team has been up and down since conference play started. Right now, Conway is fourth in the 6A-Central standings at 5-4. The top six teams qualify for the state tournament.
Conway has a chance to make a run if it can eliminate some mistakes it has been making. They’ve got great pitching and great, clutch hitting.
The state softball tournament will be held in Benton and Bryant.
The Wampus Cats soccer team is the defending Class 6A state champions and have played like it all season.
After dropping a scrimmage game to Fayetteville then the season opener to Russellville, Conway has reeled off 15 consecutive wins and has already clinched the 6A-Central championship and look ready to its title.
The Lady Wampus Cats aren’t too shabby either.
Conway is currently 10-1-5 and 8-0-3 in league play, tied for second with Mount St. Mary. They both trail Little Rock Central, which is 9-0-2 in league play.
They have the potential to set their own course towards the state championship game, which will be played at Estes Stadium in Conway.
The Class 6A state soccer tournament will be held at Fort Smith Southside.
The Conway track teams are also doing well, especially the Lady ‘Wampus Cats. The Class 6A state track meet will be held at Fort Smith Southside.
