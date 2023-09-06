Friday’s game between Conway and Springdale will be a contrast in offensive styles.
Conway runs the quickest offense in the state under coordinator Mark Kelly. The Bulldogs switched to the Wishbone formation, running the triple option. The two teams will meet at John McConnell Stadium in Conway at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They are a big football team,” Conway coach Buck James said. “They’ve got incredible size, especially their offensive line. They are in the Flexbone, double wing, which is hard to defend because no one ever sees it. Defensively, our coaches and players have a really big task ahead of them. It’s going to be difficult to stop their type of offense in a few days. There’s a big challenge there.
“Offensively, they have a chance to score a lot of points. Defensively, they are athletic. They are playing better than they have in year’s past. They are a lot more competitive this year. It has a lot to do with the type of offense they are running. It keeps their defense off the field. They are a very tough football team if everything clicks for them.”
Springdale coach Brett Hobbs said playing Conway will be a big challenge for his team.
“We’re very impressed with Conway,” Hobbs said, “not just from a talent asked but from the way they play. They are extremely well coached. They play hard, and they know how to win. They expect to win. It’s going to be a great opportunity for us to play one of the top teams in the state. That’s how we’re going to look at it. We know we’re going to have to play at our very best. We know we’re going to get the same from Conway.”
The Bulldogs have only attempted a total of six passes in two games.
“We’re a heavy run team.” Hobbs said. “We run the triple option out of the Flexbone. It’s been a good transition for us and something that we think is going to help us be able to compete with bigger, better teams.”
Springdale’s Lacket Kannangaki rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 42-38 win over Farmington last week.
While the Wampus Cats have lots to work on following a 42-39 win over Bentonville, James was proud of the way his team found a way to win.
“We’ve got a lot of work on … the biggest thing is we’ve got to quit giving up big plays,” James said. “We gave up too many big chunk plays. I’d bet you that they had somewhere between six and 10 plays where they went over 15 yards, and maybe even over 20 yards. We’ve got to eliminate those kinds of plays against our defense. We’ve got to score on offense more consistently. It’s hard to complain. You score 42 points. You get into a shootout and you’ve got to score every time you get the football. I still think we’ve got a long ways to go. There’s a lot of improvement we need to make.
“The thing I am most proud of is that those kids found a way to win. They made plays when it came down to crunch time and gave ourselves an opportunity to win the football game.”
