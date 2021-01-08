Local martial arts studio Conway Toe2Toe is hosting a martial arts seminar from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 6.
Toe2Toe will have Soke Matt Avant and Renshi Bill MacCumbee from a sister school in South Carolina to teach at the seminar.
Toe2Toe is charging a $10 mat fee for anyone who isn’t already a student at Conway Toe2Toe.
If anyone has questions they can reach Toe2Toe marketing director Jennifer Bannon at 501-472-5027 or they can call the school at 501-515-4788.
