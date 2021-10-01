A surprising outcome at Class 7A, a pair of wins for 5A undefeateds, three blowouts at lower levels highlight the second week of conference play.
Conway traveled to North Little Rock to battle as the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the state.
Turnovers hurt No. 3 North Little Rock as No. 4 Conway picked up its first win over the Charging Wildcats in 10 years in a one-sided 38-10 win at North Little Rock.
The first NLR turnover was an interception that occurred at Conway’s 41, which set up a 12-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Donovyn Omolo connected with senior wide receiver West Boudreaux.
A Charging Wildcat field goal cut the deficit to four, but the Wampus Cats rattled off 31 unanswered until a garbage-time touchdown by NLR on a rushing touchdown.
Conway’s second touchdown of the night came early in the second quarter with Jamarion “Boogie” Carr rushing for a 6-yard score.
A second interception by Conway set up a pick six from 19 yards out.
A Charging Wildcat fumble paved the way for an 11-yard touchdown pass from Omolo to senior wide receiver Manny Smith to make it 28-3 with 1:56 left in the first half.
Omolo and Smith connected a second time for a 40-yard score and then Conway’s scoring was over as junior Adrian Mejia split the uprights on a 27-yard field goal.
Conway has another tough test next Friday as it hosts Cabot.
Despite starting late due to a lightning delay, Greenbrier and Clarksville played a quick contest, which saw Greenbrier pick up a 34-13 win on the road to remain undefeated at 5-0 on the season.
Senior running back Nick Huett got the scoring started for Greenbrier on a 2-yard rushing touchdown on Greenbrier’s opening possession.
Then, Greenbrier took a 14-0 lead on a 32-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cooper Wilcox to senior wide receiver Jacob Mathis.
Clarksville answered back with an 11-yard rushing touchdown, but it was a Wilcox 6-yard rushing touchdown to give Greenbrier a 21-7 lead with 45 seconds left in the first half.
A Clarksville turnover then set up a 14-yard rushing touchdown by sophomore running back Eli Weaver, giving Greenbrier a 28-7 lead.
Greenbrier extended its lead with a 1-yard rushing touchdown by Wilcox, which ended Greenbrier’s scoring for the night at 34 points after a bad snap on the point-after attempt.
Clarksville added another touchdown, but it too fumbled the football on the PAT.
Greenbrier moves on to play at Harrison next Friday.
Vilonia had an offensive outburst in a 57-28 win over Farmington.
Both teams entered the contest undefeated, but backed by a 500-plus yard, seven-touchdown passing night by senior quarterback Austin Myers, the Eagles came away with the win.
Myers’ first touchdown went to junior wide receiver Jack Vines for a 27-yard score.
The Eagles followed that up with a 5-yard passing touchdown by Myers to senior wide receiver Jamison Hinsley to make it 14-0 with 2:28 left in the first quarter.
Myers then connected with his third different receiver when he and fellow senior Kannon Bartlett scored on a 72-yard touchdown pass.
Myers and Bartlett connected once again on fourth down with 4:41 left in the first half to go up 28-0 on a 23-yard touchdown.
Farmington finally got on the board with 2:29 left in the first half on a 21-yard passing touchdown and then added a field goal, making the score 28-9.
Myers threw his fifth touchdown pass of the night to senior running back Seth Kirk for a 31-yard score.
But then, Farmington pulled within 20 after a 38-yard passing touchdown.
Another Cardinal touchdown cut the deficit at 35-22 with 4:53 left in the third.
The Eagle offense got back on track as Myers connected with Bartlett again for Myers’ sixth touchdown pass, this time from 48 yards out.
Myers and Kirk then connected on another touchdown from 28 yards out, making the score 50-22 with 9:26 to go.
Farmington scored on a 1-yard rushing touchdown before Kirk rushed for a 52-yard score to put the game away 57-28.
Vilonia travels next Friday to Pea Ridge.
The three lower level schools in the Faulkner County area were involved in blowouts as Mayflower fell to Baptist Prep 41-6, Conway Christian lost to Hector 46-8 and Quitman won 47-8.
Mayflower hosts Booneville next Friday, while Conway Christian hosts Johnson County Westside and Quitman hosts Yellville-Summit.
