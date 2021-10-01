Conway, AR (72032)

Today

Rain early with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 80F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.