The high school basketball regular season is winding down for the upper classification schools in Faulkner County with the state tournament right around the corner.
Each of Conway, Vilonia and Greenbrier had one team that couldn’t pick up wins in Friday night basketball.
The Conway girls finally broke its losing streak with a 48-34 win at Little Rock Central, while the boys fell 64-57 to the Tigers.
The Conway girls host Mt. St. Mary’s on Tuesday in the final home contest of the season, while the boys host Little Rock Catholic.
Both Vilonia Eagles teams hosted Russellville with the Lady Eagles knocking off Russellville 64-39, while the boys lost a close one 66-64 to the Cyclones.
Both Vilonia teams will host Little Rock Christian Academy on Tuesday.
The Greenbrier Panthers teams also split a pair of games Friday with the girls falling 69-46 at Alma, while the boys picked up a 68-55 win over the Airedales.
The Panthers host Beebe on Tuesday in the final home contest of the season.
